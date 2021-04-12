Woodstock Sterile Solutions Names Bill Hartzel Chief Commercial Officer

WOODSTOCK, Ill., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodstock Sterile Solutions, a leading blow-fill-seal (BFS) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has appointed Bill Hartzel as the company's first Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Hartzel assumes the role immediately and will report to Woodstock CEO Paul Josephs.

"We are pleased to welcome a dynamic, customer-focused leader like Bill Hartzel to the Woodstock executive team," says Josephs. "Bill has had an impressive career in the BFS industry and we look forward to him bringing the exceptional business and technical acumen he has demonstrated throughout his career to our leadership team to help us drive sustainable growth for the organization."

In his role as CCO, Hartzel is responsible for the commercial activities and strategy for Woodstock Sterile Solutions, overseeing its sales, marketing and commercial operations teams, as well as contracting for the organization.

Hartzel has worked for Woodstock Sterile Solutions and the BFS business of its predecessor, Catalent, for more than a decade, serving in a variety of commercial roles with increasing responsibility. He joined Catalent in 2012 as a product manager in Medication Delivery Solutions, then moved to Woodstock, IL as Director of Strategic Execution before being promoted to the Regional Director of Commercial Operations. He next rose to the position of Global Vice President of Business Development for Analytical, Respiratory, and Ophthalmics.

"I am very excited about the opportunities and the potential for growth for Woodstock Sterile Solutions in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry," says Hartzel. "BFS is an untapped technology and it is primed for growth and expansion – not just in the respiratory and ophthalmic space – but as a sterile delivery platform, where it can help to mitigate the risks involved with sterile manufacturing. The Woodstock business is uniquely positioned to support complex formulations seamlessly from development through commercial production. I look forward to helping Woodstock Sterile Solutions reach its full potential in this market."

About Woodstock Sterile Solutions

For 50 years, Woodstock Sterile Solutions has been recognized as a leading Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). We develop and supply BFS products for pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, providing best-in-class sterile development manufacturing solutions across a broad – and growing – range of applications, including respiratory, ophthalmic, topical, otic and oral. As a highly focused organization, our expertise and commitment to innovation allow us to reduce development times and efficiently support our customers' ability to deliver products to market. At Woodstock Sterile Solutions, we see a patient, family member or friend in every product we make and our goal is to be the best development and commercial partner in the industry, delivering life-enhancing molecules from the benchtop to the patient.

