Woodstream Announces New Headquarters in Downtown Lancaster

LITITZ, Pa., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodstream Corporation, a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded pest and animal control as well as lawn and garden products, today announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Lititz, PA, to 29 East King Street in downtown Lancaster, PA.

Woodstream will maintain its factory in Lititz, with more than 180 employees, and re-purpose its current headquarters building into a warehouse, laboratory and planogram center to support its growing operations and new product development.

Woodstream will occupy four floors and 47,000 square feet in 29 East King Street, where it will relocate approximately 180 employees. The move is expected to be complete in March 2019. The company has engaged the property owner, City of Lancaster and the Lancaster Parking Authority to help address details of the relocation.

"We have been a part of Lancaster City, through various business meetings and other business events, for many years. Relocating our headquarters to the city was a natural step to continue our investment in Lancaster County," said Miguel Nistal, President and CEO of Woodstream. "As we continue to invest in our company, we are confident the new location in Lancaster City will enable us to attract and retain top talent and provide a new and improved environment for all Woodstream employees, vendors and customers."

Mr. Nistal added, "We look forward to working with the Mayor and other Lancaster City leaders as we embark on our next chapter of growth. We also want to thank the Borough of Lititz for working with us to re-purpose our current headquarters into an operational warehouse to support the continued growth and investment in our manufacturing operations."

Danene Sorace, City of Lancaster mayor, noted, "We are extremely excited for a company with such deep roots in Lancaster County to be moving its headquarters to Downtown Lancaster. That Woodstream, a company with locations all over the world, would choose to move into the City is a testament to the vibrant community we've worked so hard to create. We can't wait to welcome them to their new home."

Lititz Borough Council President Shane Weaver commented, "Woodstream has been rooted in Lititz for over a century, so it's bittersweet to see them outgrow us. As they considered their needs, they were very open with us and we know that they made every effort to keep their offices in the Borough. While we will miss hosting their office staff, we are glad production will continue at the factory. We are also excited to see their old building and site take on new life. We wish them the best on their move, and look forward to continuing to work with them over the years to come."

Lisa Riggs, President of Economic Development Company of Lancaster County (EDC), noted, "Woodstream's space requirement was significant for Lancaster County, and the company engaged EDC and other professionals to undertake a thorough search of options to best meet its needs and aggressive timeline. The company canvassed available local and county buildings, while at the same time surveying the impacts on its existing employees."

She added that, "This project allows Woodstream to both upgrade its headquarters presence in Lancaster City and also reinvest in its manufacturing-related operations in Lititz. Overall, we view this as 'big win' for Lancaster County."

Woodstream also has operations in Knoxville, TN; Mechanicsburg, PA; St. Joseph, MO; Brampton, Ontario Canada; Oakham, England; and Shenzhen, China.

About Woodstream



Woodstream is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of branded pest control and lawn & garden products, under brands such as Victor®, Terro®, Perky-Pet®, Havahart®, Safer®, Sweeney's® and Mosquito Magnet®, among others. The company's products, which have leading market share positions within their respective segments, are sold at more than 100,000 retail locations and to professional pest control providers throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other international markets. For more information, please visit https://www.woodstream.com/.

