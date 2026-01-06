Woodsy Owl to Debut National "Skip the Bin! Turn Your Batteries In!" PSA Campaign at CES

The National Waste & Recycling Foundation is leading a nationwide effort to reduce battery fires

and promote safe recovery and disposal with the USDA Forest Service's Woodsy Owl

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Waste & Recycling Foundation (NWRF), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's U.S. Forest Service, announced that the "Skip the Bin! Turn Your Batteries In!" public service announcement (PSA) campaign will make its national debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas.

CES attendees will get an early look at Woodsy Owl's modernized safety message and the resources that will support a nationwide effort to help families recognize battery fire risks and learn simple, practical steps to prevent fires through proper battery disposal. The showcase at CES marks the start of a months-long rollout that will reach communities across the country throughout 2026.

The national launch follows successful pilot campaigns in Washington state, Washington, D.C., and Illinois, where the PSA helped raise awareness about the growing number of fires caused by improperly discarded batteries and held local community events that collected over 1,500 pounds of batteries for safe disposal.

At the center of the campaign is Woodsy Owl, the iconic conservation symbol known for encouraging generations of Americans to care for their environment. In this new PSA, Woodsy takes on an urgent modern challenge: helping families understand when and how to safely dispose of batteries with the clear reminder, "Skip the Bin! Turn Your Batteries In!"

Improperly disposed batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries found in everyday electronics such as phones, laptops, power tools, toys, and personal care items, can enter thermal runaway, a chain reaction that causes the battery to rapidly overheat, vent, or ignite when damaged or crushed in garbage trucks or recycling facilities. These incredibly hot, fast-burning fires put sanitation workers, firefighters, and entire neighborhoods at risk and are rising across the country.

"For over 50 years, Woodsy Owl has helped generations of Americans care for the places we love—and now he's teaming up with families to keep homes safe from battery fires," said Michael E. Hoffman, NWRF President and CEO. "As CES begins, we're delighted to share Woodsy's refreshed message nationwide and make it easy for parents and kids to take simple steps that keep devices powered—and households protected—across the United States."

At CES, attendees will be able to explore the campaign inside a campsite-themed booth with a Woodsy-branded Airstream trailer, designed to make battery safety approachable for families and tech users alike. The activation features an interactive battery identification quiz game, educational displays to help spot common fire risks, giveaways, and short industry-insider talks highlighting how battery disposal impacts recycling systems and worker safety.

Bringing the PSA to CES highlights the reality that as technology becomes more portable, powerful, and pervasive, the potential risks associated with the batteries that power these devices have grown as well. By launching at the nation's largest consumer tech event, the campaign directly connects the excitement of innovation with the responsibility to handle batteries safely.

"Woodsy Owl has always helped connect people with simple actions that benefit their communities," said John Crockett, Forest Service deputy chief for state, private and tribal forestry. "Launching this PSA nationally, and introducing it at CES, lets us meet people where they are and empower them to keep their homes and neighborhoods safe."

Following CES, NWRF will begin a nationwide rollout of the PSA. Throughout 2026, the campaign will include community events, educational resources, and collaborations with local governments, firefighters, and environmental organizations.

For more information, to find a battery disposal location near you, and to view the PSA, visit BatterySafetyNow.org .

ABOUT NWRF

The National Waste & Recycling Foundation (NWRF) is the charitable arm of the National Waste & Recycling Association, a 501(c)(6) organization. Operating independently as a 501(c)(3), the Foundation promotes public education, safety, and research initiatives that benefit the waste and recycling industry and the general public. Current efforts include a national campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of improper lithium-ion battery disposal and a scholarship program supporting future leaders in the industry.

ABOUT USFS

The U.S. Forest Service has for more than 100 years brought people and communities together to answer the call of conservation. Grounded in world-class science and technology– and rooted in communities–the Forest Service connects people to nature and to each other. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, aids state and private landowners, and maintains the largest wildland fire and forestry research organizations in the world. The Forest Service also has either a direct or indirect role in stewardship of about 900 million forested acres within the U.S., of which over 130 million acres are urban forests where most Americans live. For more information about the Forest Service, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/.

SOURCE National Waste & Recycling Foundation