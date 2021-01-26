Woodward Camp Taps Three-Time X Games Gold Medalist And Four-Time Dew Tour Champion Ryan Sheckler As Skate Program Designer

WOODWARD, Pa., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodward, a global experiential action sports company and part of POWDR, today announced an exciting partnership with professional skateboarder, three-time X Games gold medalist, and four-time Dew Tour Champion Ryan Sheckler as the Skate Program Designer. In this role, Sheckler will build on Woodward's legacy of innovation and progression of sport and will lead the design of the skateboard program, unveiling in summer 2021. In following Sheckler's vision, the Woodward Skate Program will encompass skate fundamentals and progression, address the importance of health and wellness, and unveil new skate features to amplify Woodward's existing multitude of skate parks.

Sheckler, who first attended Woodward as a camper at age seven, has been a part of the Woodward family for the past 24 years. He sees the skate program as more than just something to help kids with their trick progression. Learning to skate will remain at the core, but new features of the Woodward Skate Program at both Woodward PA and Woodward West will focus on teaching kids about health, well-being, strengthening and skate culture. For Sheckler, leading by example is the most effective way to inspire the next generation of campers joining the skate culture.

"Woodward holds a huge place in my heart as it's where I learned and mastered so many of the tricks I currently do today," said Ryan Sheckler. "At Woodward, I immersed myself in skateboard culture with hundreds of kids just like me -- wanting to skate all day long. It's now come full circle for me, with this Woodward Skate Program Designer role. I now have the opportunity to share my love of skateboarding and first-hand knowledge of what it takes in passion, talent and mental strength to be successful."

"Ryan has been coming to Woodward for the past 24 years and his involvement as Skate Program Designer will continue to reinforce that Woodward is the camp for new, developing and up-and-coming skaters," says Woodward Camps General Manager, Chris Prybylo. "Ryan is obviously one of the best skaters in the world, but more importantly, his core values align perfectly with Woodward's – create the best skate camp experience that allows campers to progress their skills, all while having fun in a welcoming environment."

Top skate pros come to Woodward to train as the facilities offer more skate parks than any other single location – with more than 400,000 square feet of parks between Woodward West and Woodward PA. Sheckler will infuse fun into every aspect of the Woodward Skate Camp Program, which will include coaching, skate events and open sessions where kids can continue to progress on their own path. Ryan and Woodward will also work together to bring in some of his closest friends in the industry to give campers an opportunity to meet, learn, and ride with their heroes.

Woodward Skate Camp kicks off this summer on June 6. For more information on Woodward Camps and program specifics, visit: Pennsylvania: www.woodwardpa.com/sheckler and

California: www.woodwardwest.com/sheckler .

About Woodward PA & Woodward West

Woodward is a global experiential action sports company on a mission to inspire the next generation of action sports and athletes. For nearly 50 years, Woodward's been a positive force for youth sports and a leader in popularizing and sustaining the action sports category. Woodward PA and Woodward West are THE summer camps to stoke passions, empower personal growth and elevate core skills across a range of sports such as skate, BMX, scooter, gymnastics, and cheer. Experience Woodward's innovative environments and dynamic programming at one of its 11 destinations across North America and Mexico. Learn more about Woodward's one-of-a kind facilities, programming and culture at www.woodwardpa.com and www.woodwardwest.com. Woodward is part of the POWDR portfolio.

