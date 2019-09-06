Woodward Park City, Nation's First All-In-One Action Sports And Ski Resort, To Open For 2019-20 Winter Season

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodward Park City, the nation's first all-in-one action sports and ski resort, will feature a fully integrated and state-of-the-art campus, complete with indoor and outdoor action sports venues for year-round adventure. Part of the POWDR portfolio of adventure lifestyle businesses and conveniently located just 27 miles from Salt Lake City International Airport, Woodward Park City will be open 365 days and nights a year starting this 2019-20 winter season.

The first of its kind and located in one of North America's premier adventure destinations, Woodward Park City is imagined from the ground up to encourage intuitive growth and progression in 10 different sports and activities including: snowboarding, skiing, tubing, mountain biking, skateboarding, BMX, scooter, parkour, cheer and digital media.

"Woodward Park City is for all athletes from families and never-evers to pros," says Shaydar Edelmann, Woodward Park City general manager. "Our progression-based facilities enable visitors of all skill levels to learn and achieve their goals in a dedicated environment."

Woodward Park City will offer a variety of ways for passionate action sports athletes of all ages and abilities to play. From lift-accessed snowboarding, skiing and tubing in the winter to biking and skating in the summer Woodward Park City will be on every Utah visitor's must-do bucket list. Access will be available through all-access passes, day sessions, lift tickets, drop-in sessions, day camps, lessons, monthly memberships, and special events. Monthly memberships are available now for the introductory rate of $100/month. Additional ways to play will be available for pre-purchase throughout the fall. Details on Woodward Park City products and programs are available at www.woodwardparkcity.com.

Woodward is an experiential action sports company on a mission to empower and inspire next generation action sports experiences through intuitive programming and innovative environments. In addition to Woodward Park City, other Woodward destinations include Woodward Pennsylvania, Woodward West, Woodward Tahoe, Woodward Copper, and Woodward Riviera Maya.

To learn more about Woodward Park City programs and memberships, and to keep up-to-date on Woodward Park City's opening, visit: www.woodwardparkcity.com.



About Woodward Park City

Woodward Park City is a world-class, year-round action sports destination in one of the greatest outdoor regions in the world. Encompassing a fully integrated 125 acre campus with a state-of-the-art action sports hub, action sports parks and mountain parks, Woodward Park City encourages intuitive growth and safe progression for passionate action sports athletes of all ages and abilities to play and train every day, 365 days and nights a year. Visitors to Woodward Park City can experience lift-accessed snowboarding, skiing, tubing and mountain biking, as well as indoor and outdoor facilities for skateboarding, BMX, scooter, parkour, cheer and digital media. Woodward Park City is part of the global Woodward experiential action sports company on a mission to inspire the next generation of action sports and athletes and is also part of the POWDR portfolio.

