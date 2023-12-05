Woodward West Renews Its American Camp Association (ACA) Accreditation

TEHACHAPI, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodward West – the second oldest Woodward camp located just two hours from Los Angeles in Southern California – is excited to celebrate the successful renewal of its American Camp Association (ACA) accredited status. After undergoing an extensive review, the Woodward West camp will now remain accredited for 5 more years.

The renewed ACA accreditation is a continued sign of success in strong camp programming, health, and safety provided by the Woodward team. Campers at Woodward West participate in skateboarding, BMX, scooter, parkour, and multi-sport camps for 12 weeks in the Summer each year.

ACA is the only independent accrediting organization reviewing camp operations in the country. ACA's nationally recognized standards program focuses primarily on the program quality, health and safety aspects of a camp's operation. ACA collaborates with experts from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Red Cross, and other youth-serving agencies to assure that current practices at the camp reflect the most up-to-date, research-based standards in camp operation.

"Through our partnership with the ACA, we consistently deliver summer camp experiences full of progression and fun in action sports in an environment committed to safety," said Terence Stilin-Rooney, the General Manager of Woodward West, "ACA accreditation demonstrates our commitment to quality camp programming and our consistent focus on safety, even in the midst of the fast-paced world of action sports."

Woodward West was founded in 2003 and is located in Tehachapi, California. The camp delivers week-long action sports Summer Camp experiences from June through August each year, for kids between the ages of 7 and 17. Our summer camp experiences center around the sports of skateboarding, scooter, BMX freestyle, parkour, and roller skating. Woodward West also hosts weekend camps throughout the year, for people of all ages, as well as open ride days for local community members to access its world-class facilities.

An unparalleled action sports playground with the most parks and best training tools for kids to ride, learn, and play, camp programming teaches athletes how to learn safely at Woodward West's vast campus.

"ACA accreditation means that Woodward West submitted to a thorough review (up to 266 standards) of its operation by the American Camp Association (ACA) — from staff qualifications and training to emergency management — and complied with the highest standards in the industry," said Tom Rosenberg, President/CEO, ACA.

"Parents expect their children to attend accredited schools. They also deserve a camp experience that is reviewed and accredited by an independent organization," Rosenberg said.

"Many campers, staff and visiting pros have had incredibly memorable experiences at this property over the last two decades, and we could not be more thrilled to celebrate this important re-accreditation with the ACA during our 20th anniversary year," said Phoebe Mills, VP of Camp Experiences & Programming at Woodward. "This has been a big year for us, with new facilities opening on the campus as well, so we are excited to end the year on yet another celebratory note."

All Woodward facilities around the country maintain ACA Accreditation, including camp centers in Pennsylvania, Colorado, and California.

For more information about accreditation, visit ACAcamps.org. Or for more information about Woodward West's unparalleled camp experiences, parents can visit the camp's website at www.woodwardwest.com.

ABOUT WOODWARD

Established in 1970, Woodward is the global leader in action sports experiences. Woodward delivers innovative products, programs, and experiences to inspire and empower the next generation in action sports and offers innovative environments and dynamic programming at eight destinations across the U.S. including Woodward Mt. Bachelor, Woodward Tahoe, Woodward West, Woodward Park City, Woodward Copper, Woodward Eldora, Woodward Pennsylvania and Woodward Killington. Woodward Sydney is planned to open in 2024. All Woodward camps are accredited by the American Camp Association (ACA), subjecting them to extensive review for their safety, staff qualifications, programming quality and more.

Woodward is part of the POWDR portfolio. Learn more about Woodward's innovative environments, dynamic programming and immersive action sports culture led by passionate people at www.worldofwoodward.com.

Media Contact:

Nikki Marshall

(504) 644-7335

[email protected]

SOURCE Woodward West