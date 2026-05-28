Woodway Energy Appoints Steve Escaler as Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodway Energy Infrastructure LLC ("Woodway Energy"), a leading developer, owner and operator of intrastate natural gas pipelines and related energy infrastructure assets, today announced the appointment of Steve Escaler as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2026.

Mr. Escaler joins Woodway Energy as the company continues expanding its infrastructure platform to serve growing demand from utilities, independent power producers (IPPs), data centers, industrial customers and LNG processing facilities.

Steve Escaler

"Steve brings deep financial and strategic expertise across the energy and infrastructure sectors, including extensive experience in strategic finance and capital markets," said Diaco Aviki, Woodway Energy Chief Executive Officer. "His leadership and transaction experience will be highly valuable as Woodway Energy continues to execute on its growth strategy and expand its infrastructure platform."

Mr. Escaler brings more than 25 years of finance experience within energy and infrastructure. Since 2016, he served as Chief Financial Officer of two privately held upstream energy companies, where he led finance, accounting, growth strategy and more than $1 billion in capital deployment.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Escaler spent 17 years as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and UBS, advising on more than $90 billion in financing transactions and over $50 billion in M&A transactions for energy and infrastructure companies.

"Woodway Energy is uniquely positioned to help meet growing demand for reliable energy last-mile natural gas infrastructure across data center, IPP, utility, industrial, and LNG markets," said Mr. Escaler. "I am excited to join the company at an important stage in its growth and look forward to working with the team to continue delivering customized infrastructure solutions for our customers."

Mr. Escaler received a B.A., Magna Cum Laude, from the University of Pennsylvania, with a triple major in Economics, International Relations and the Philosophy of Science. He also holds an M.S. in Finance from the University of London and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

About Woodway Energy Infrastructure LLC

Woodway Energy Infrastructure LLC is a Texas-based developer, owner and operator of intrastate natural gas pipeline and related energy infrastructure assets serving data centers, independent power producers (IPPs), utilities, industrial, and LNG customers. Acquired by Macquarie Capital Principal Finance, Woodway Energy focuses on developing customized infrastructure solutions designed to support growing energy demand across the United States. Learn more at https://www.woodwayenergy.com/.

SOURCE Woodway Energy Infrastructure