WoodWick® Candle Exceeds Expectations in Every Sense this Holiday Season

"We are very excited to bring our candles to new consumers through our partnership with Cocktail Courier," said Anna Whitton, vice president of marketing, WoodWick Candle. "Our goal with this partnership is to extend the sensorial experience of burning a WoodWick candle by elevating some of our signature fragrances into unique cocktails for the holiday season. The WoodWick Winter Cocktail Kit will introduce purchasers to not only a candle that crackles as it burns, but also an experience that will resonate with them throughout the winter months."

WoodWick Candle, owned by consumer products company Newell Brands, combines luxury craftsmanship with refinements in wick design to craft modern candles with fragrances that burn with the soothing sound of a crackling fire. With a sleek, modern design, ideal for any sophisticated living space, every WoodWick candle fragrance is created to exceed the senses through stylish products that emphasize quality and sophistication.

"Utilizing a quality gin base, we created three distinct cocktails that are not only reminiscent of the holiday season, but also individually tailored to accentuate the fragrance notes of each candle," said Lucinda Sterling. "With seasonal flavors like spruce tip shrub that highlight Frasier Fir and notes of molasses that bring forth the Fireside scent, each represents the perfect pairing for your next holiday event."

The WoodWick Winter Cocktail Kit comes with all ingredients to make five of each inspired cocktail, along with three mini seasonal candles. Inspired by WoodWick signature seasonal fragrances – Fireside, Frasier Fir, and Cinnamon Chai – recipes are specially tailored to highlight the nuanced notes of each WoodWick candle:

Fireside : Eliciting an inspired fresh-cut candor, this intoxicating sipper combines the herbal notes of spruce and rosemary with the richness of maple and a splash of bright lemon.

: Eliciting an inspired fresh-cut candor, this intoxicating sipper combines the herbal notes of spruce and rosemary with the richness of maple and a splash of bright lemon. Frasier Fir : Paired with this seasonal candle is an equally evocative sipper that combines a slight bitterness with notes of molasses for a perfect complement to a botanical gin backbone.

: Paired with this seasonal candle is an equally evocative sipper that combines a slight bitterness with notes of molasses for a perfect complement to a botanical gin backbone. Cinnamon Chai: Mirroring the spirit of its namesake, this spiked take on chai pairs gin with cinnamon, allspice and rich coconut cream for an unequivocally lavish cocktail.

Starting November 21, consumers can purchase the WoodWick x Cocktail Courier Winter Cocktail Kit (SRP: $167.99) by visiting CocktailCourier.com.

All fragrances available in multiple vessels and can be purchased online at WoodWick.com or at Yankee Candle retail locations. For more information on WoodWick and to learn more about full fragrance offerings, please visit WoodWick.com or visit the brand's Instagram (@WoodWick_Candles) or Facebook (facebook.com/WoodWick).

