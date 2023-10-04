Woodworking Machinery Market Thriving Amid Environmental Responsibility and Automation Advancements

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Woodworking Machinery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global woodworking machinery market, valued at US$5 billion in 2022, is projected to grow significantly, reaching a size of US$6.8 billion by 2030. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

In the dynamic global business landscape, staying informed about industry trends and market dynamics is vital. Within the woodworking machinery sector, the global market is experiencing significant growth. To navigate and succeed in this evolving environment, our Woodworking Machinery Market Research Report is a crucial resource, providing comprehensive insights into market dynamics, competitive landscapes, challenges, and opportunities.

Our report uncovers a market poised for substantial expansion in key regions, including the United States, China, Japan, Canada, and Germany. It presents in-depth analysis of segments such as lathes and planers, with the lathe segment projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$2.8 billion by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, the planer segment is estimated to experience growth at a 4.7% CAGR over the next eight years.

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with cautious optimism for the coming years. The United States, although experiencing slower GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions, has successfully overcome the recession threat. In the Euro area, easing headline inflation is contributing to increased real incomes and economic activity.

China is expected to witness substantial GDP growth as the pandemic threat diminishes, and the government revises its zero-COVID policy. India remains on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.

However, challenges persist, including uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine, slower-than-expected global inflation decline, and ongoing food and fuel inflation in developing nations. High retail inflation continues to impact consumer confidence and spending.

Governments are addressing these challenges, which is boosting market sentiments. As governments work to combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation may slow down and impact economic activity. The regulatory landscape is evolving, with increasing pressure to incorporate climate change considerations into economic decisions.

Despite potential challenges to corporate investments due to inflation concerns and weaker demand, the rise of new technologies offers opportunities. Technologies such as generative AI, applied AI, machine learning, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies beyond electrification and renewables have the potential to drive substantial incremental growth and value to global GDP in the coming years.

In this mixed economic environment, businesses that exhibit resilience and adaptability will find opportunities amid challenges, positioning themselves for future success.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Increasing Demand for Wooden Furniture and Sustainable Construction Provides the Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of Woodworking Machinery

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Review of Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Woodworking Machinery

As COVID-19 Pandemic Affects the World, Non-Essential Furniture Sales Take a Hit

Economic Volatility and Construction Market Dynamics Impact Growth in Woodworking Machinery Market

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

Construction Industry Outlook in 2023

United States Housing Units Starts: 2016-2022 (Housing Units in Thousands)

Woodworking Machinery: A Prelude

Types of Woodworking Machinery

Developing Economies Poised to Drive Long-term Growth

China's Woodworking Machinery Landscape

Woodworking Machinery Landscape Onshoring Drives Growth Prospects in Developed Markets

Leading Exporters of Wood Working Machinery: 2022

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Wood Working Machinery Maintains Growth as Wooden Furniture Continues to Hold Prominence among Customers

Global Furniture Market by Material Type (in %) for 2023

Notable Trends Influencing Growth Outlook in the Furniture Market

Environmental Responsibility Creates Niche, but Expanding Demand for Eco-friendly Furniture, Benefitting the Demand for Woodworking Machinery

Types of Woods Used in Furniture Manufacture and their Features

Woodworking Becomes a More Sophisticated Business with the Advent of Innovative Machinery and Advanced Technologies

Robotics and Automation Technology Address New Challenges Confronting Wood Manufacturers

Smartphones and Apps Making Woodworking Business Easier

Wood Working Industry Witnesses Increasing Prominence CNC Machining

Versatile Multi-axis CNC Machines Experience a Notable Uptick in Demand

Major Trends Shaping the Global Woodworking Industry

Improved Construction Activity Drive Demand for Woodworking Machinery

Rise in Demand for Engineered Wood in Construction to Benefit Demand for Woodworking Machinery

Rise in Demand for Prefabricated Wood Houses to Support Growth

Global Prefabricated Buildings Market in US$ Billion: 20202-2025

Wood Flooring Market Continues to Gain from Unrivalled Aesthetic Appeal of Wood

Global Flooring Market by Type (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Type Type % Share

Increased Focus on Sustainability to Drive Prospects for Woodworking Machinery

