Woody Allen Casts Blood In Blood Out Star Damian Chapa in Cameo Role

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rifkin's Festival, Woody Allen's 2020 film stars Gena Gershon and Christoph Walz and also includes Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Sergio Lopez. It was shot in San Sebastian, Spain in Summer 2019. It is produced by MediaPro Studios and Gravier Production.

Chapa said, "I was offered a role in a film with one of the most respected Hollywood directors of his time made it easy to accept the role." Chapa plays a role of a Hollywood producer at the Rifkin film festival. It is a romantic comedy about an American couple that attend the festival in Spain.

Actor Damian Chapa and Director Woody Allen Actor Damian Chapa

Chapa said working with Mr. Allen was one of the best experiences of his life. "Mr. Allen made me feel so comfortable. When I arrived on the set and working with him he practically jumped out of his director's chair with the energy of a young man coming to greet me. Mr. Allen made me feel so relaxed to do the role. I felt very nervous after not working in a major film in a long time. He is a brilliant man and knows exactly what he wants as an artist. I felt very safe on the set."

"The film set was the most prestigious set I have been on and I have been on many. The fact that Woody Allen directed me in the film was wonderful. However, one of the other great experiences was working with the cinematographer from Apocalypse Now 'Vittorio Storaro'. It was a dream come true for me to work with two brilliant men, no matter how small the role was."

Damian Chapa started his career starring in Academy award winning Taylor Hackford's 'Blood In Blood Out' playing iconic character Miklo Velka. The epic Mexican American story has become a cult classic. Chapa has also directed and starred in two biopics of iconic actor Brando called 'Brando Unauthorized' (2010), and another on controversial director Roman Polanski, 'Polanski Unauthorized', (2009).

Rifkin's Festival is set to premiere at the San Sebastian International Film Festival September 2020. The film has already secured Spanish distribution with Tripictures.

