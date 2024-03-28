WOODY ALLEN'S 'COUP DE CHANCE' TO DEBUT APRIL 5 IN U.S. THEATERS NATIONWIDE

Romantic Thriller Hailed by Critics and Audiences Worldwide

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woody Allen's newest film is set for release in select theaters across the United States on April 5, 2024. COUP DE CHANCE, a romantic thriller shot entirely in French and starring an acclaimed international cast including Lou de Laâge (International Emmy winner. The Mad Women's Ball), Valérie Lemercier, (The Visitors), Melvil Poupaud, (Eric Rohmer's A Tale of Summer), and Niels Schneider (Heartbeats, How I Killed My Mother) is Allen's 50th film as director.

Coup de Chance is the fifth collaboration between Academy Award-winning director Woody Allen and Academy Award-winning cinematographer Vittorio Storaro. ©2022 Gravier Productions, Inc., Photography by Thierry Valletoux. Melvil Poupard and Lou de Laâge play a happily married couple whose lives are upended by a chance encounter in the romantic thriller, Coup de Chance, directed by Woody Allen. ©2022 Gravier Productions, Inc., Photography by Thierry Valletoux.

A sensation when it debuted at the Venice Film Festival, COUP DE CHANCE has received glowing reviews during its international release across Europe and Asia with comparisons to some of Allen's most acclaimed masterpieces including Blue Jasmine, Match Point, Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Midnight in Paris.

In English, the title means "stroke of luck," and the film centers around the central role of chance and luck in our lives. Fanny (de Laâge) and Jean (Poupaud,) look like the ideal married couple: they are professionally accomplished, live in a gorgeous apartment in a tony part of Paris, and seem to be in love just as much as they were when they first met. But when Fanny accidentally bumps into Alain (Schneider), a former high school classmate, she's swept off her feet. They soon see each other again and get closer and closer.

Ben Croll at The Wrap says, "Allen's trademark philosophical asides and well-tuned one-liners fit neatly into French", while Variety's Owen Gleiberman calls COUP DE CHANCE "absorbing, thrilling, and cheekily satisfying." Roger Friedman at Showbiz411.com described the film as a "tight 90-minute murder mystery with a surprise ending that will blow you away."

COUP DE CHANCE was written and directed by Woody Allen. It was produced by Letty Aronson and Erika Aronson and features cinematography by the legendary Vittorio Storaro, who shot Apocalypse Now and Last Tango in Paris as well as Allen's four previous films. With a soundtrack including pieces by jazz giants Cannonball Adderley and Milt Jackson, COUP DE CHANCE is a feast for the eyes and ears.

MPI Media Group is releasing COUP DE CHANCE on April 5, 2024 in theaters across the country including New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Florida and Ohio followed by a digital/VOD release on April 12.

