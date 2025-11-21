WOODY'S BRANDS EXPANDS IN TEXAS WITH NEW CONROE AND FRISCO LOCATIONS

News provided byWoody's Brands
Nov 21, 2025, 09:03 ET
What's Opening: Woody's Hideaway in Conroe and Little Woodrow's Stonebriar in Frisco
HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Woody's Brands is expanding its portfolio of Texas neighborhood sports bars and entertainment venues with two new locations in the works in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.
Woody's Hideaway Conroe Opening December 2025
Location: Conroe, Texas, near the intersection of I-45 and Texas Highway 105
Size: 10,341 square feet
Capacity: Indoor and outdoor seating for more than 450 guests
What Makes It Unique: This "eatertainment" venue features:
- Full Swing golf simulator bays with karaoke capabilities
- Multiple Diamond pool tables for competitive play
- Yard games for casual entertainment
- More than 40 TVs, including 25 100-inch screens for sports viewing
- Full-service bar and kitchen serving shareable bites, signature cocktails, wine and ice-cold beer
This will be Woody's Brands' third Woody's Hideaway location, joining existing venues in Houston and Midland, Texas.
Little Woodrow's Stonebriar Opening Spring 2026
Location: Stonebriar Mall, Frisco, Texas
Significance: This will be the brand's 24th Little Woodrow's location and the second in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex (the other is in Fort Worth's Rosemont neighborhood at 2833 Morton Street).
What to Expect: Little Woodrow's is known as a go-to destination for:
- Sports watching on multiple screens
- Trivia nights and happy hours
- Elevated bar food and craft beverages
- Competitive social gaming (pool, darts, yard games)
- Special community events including Little Woodrow's signature turtle races
- Private event space for unique, fun corporate events, parties and celebrations of all types
About the Expansion
"We are in growth mode as we look forward to opening new Little Woodrow's and Woody's Hideaway locations in the coming months, bringing these unique brands to two vibrant communities," said Bob Wilson, CEO of Woody's Brands. "At Woody's Brands, our focus is on building not just sports bars but places where neighbors become friends and memories are made over cold beer, good times and great games."
Woody's Wingman Loyalty Program
Earlier in 2025, Little Woodrow's launched its first gamified loyalty program called Woody's Wingman. The program:
- Tracks customer visits and purchases
- Awards points that unlock exclusive perks
- Provides VIP invites, specials, discounts, free merchandise and bartender-approved rewards
- Is web-based (no app download required)
Learn more: littlewoodrows.com/loyalty
About Woody's Brands
Founded: 1995 in Houston, Texas
Total Locations: 45 across Texas and Louisiana
Brand Portfolio:
- Little Woodrow's (neighborhood sports bars)
- Woody's Hideaway (eatertainment venues with golf simulators and pool tables)
- Eddie's Tavern (social gaming-focused taverns)
- Woody's Bar (full-service neighborhood bars)
What They Offer:
- Casual dining with elevated bar food
- Full-service bars with craft cocktails and beer
- Sports viewing experiences with extensive TV packages
- Competitive social games including pool, golf simulators, darts, and yard games
- Dog-friendly patios at select locations
Website: woodysbrands.com
About Little Woodrow's
Established: 1995
Current Locations: Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Lubbock, Beaumont and Midland, Texas
Known For:
- Friendly service and laid-back atmosphere
- Full bar with elevated bar food
- Always-on sports viewing
- Backyard games and dog-friendly patios
- Signature events like turtle races and Oktoberfest celebrations
Website: littlewoodrows.com
Social Media: Instagram and Facebook
Loyalty Program: littlewoodrows.com/loyalty
About Woody's Hideaway
Concept: Premier game day headquarters and eatertainment venue
Current Locations: Houston (Energy Corridor) and Midland, Texas
Features:
- Professional-size Diamond 7 pool tables
- Full Swing golf simulator bays
- Darts and yard games
- Big screen TVs throughout
- Elevated bar food, signature cocktails, and ice-cold beer
- Ideal for watching sports, hosting events, and group gatherings
Website: woodyshideaway.com
