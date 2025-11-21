WOODY'S BRANDS EXPANDS IN TEXAS WITH NEW CONROE AND FRISCO LOCATIONS

What's Opening: Woody's Hideaway in Conroe and Little Woodrow's Stonebriar in Frisco

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Woody's Brands is expanding its portfolio of Texas neighborhood sports bars and entertainment venues with two new locations in the works in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.

Woody's Hideaway Conroe Opening December 2025

Location: Conroe, Texas, near the intersection of I-45 and Texas Highway 105

Size: 10,341 square feet

Capacity: Indoor and outdoor seating for more than 450 guests

What Makes It Unique: This "eatertainment" venue features:

Full Swing golf simulator bays with karaoke capabilities

Multiple Diamond pool tables for competitive play

Yard games for casual entertainment

More than 40 TVs, including 25 100-inch screens for sports viewing

Full-service bar and kitchen serving shareable bites, signature cocktails, wine and ice-cold beer

This will be Woody's Brands' third Woody's Hideaway location, joining existing venues in Houston and Midland, Texas.

Little Woodrow's Stonebriar Opening Spring 2026

Location: Stonebriar Mall, Frisco, Texas

Significance: This will be the brand's 24th Little Woodrow's location and the second in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex (the other is in Fort Worth's Rosemont neighborhood at 2833 Morton Street).

What to Expect: Little Woodrow's is known as a go-to destination for:

Sports watching on multiple screens

Trivia nights and happy hours

Elevated bar food and craft beverages

Competitive social gaming (pool, darts, yard games)

Special community events including Little Woodrow's signature turtle races

Private event space for unique, fun corporate events, parties and celebrations of all types

About the Expansion

"We are in growth mode as we look forward to opening new Little Woodrow's and Woody's Hideaway locations in the coming months, bringing these unique brands to two vibrant communities," said Bob Wilson, CEO of Woody's Brands. "At Woody's Brands, our focus is on building not just sports bars but places where neighbors become friends and memories are made over cold beer, good times and great games."

Woody's Wingman Loyalty Program

Earlier in 2025, Little Woodrow's launched its first gamified loyalty program called Woody's Wingman. The program:

Tracks customer visits and purchases

Awards points that unlock exclusive perks

Provides VIP invites, specials, discounts, free merchandise and bartender-approved rewards

Is web-based (no app download required)

Learn more: littlewoodrows.com/loyalty

About Woody's Brands

Founded: 1995 in Houston, Texas

Total Locations: 45 across Texas and Louisiana

Brand Portfolio:

Little Woodrow's (neighborhood sports bars)

Woody's Hideaway (eatertainment venues with golf simulators and pool tables)

Eddie's Tavern (social gaming-focused taverns)

Woody's Bar (full-service neighborhood bars)

What They Offer:

Casual dining with elevated bar food

Full-service bars with craft cocktails and beer

Sports viewing experiences with extensive TV packages

Competitive social games including pool, golf simulators, darts, and yard games

Dog-friendly patios at select locations

Website: woodysbrands.com

About Little Woodrow's

Established: 1995

Current Locations: Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Lubbock, Beaumont and Midland, Texas

Known For:

Friendly service and laid-back atmosphere

Full bar with elevated bar food

Always-on sports viewing

Backyard games and dog-friendly patios

Signature events like turtle races and Oktoberfest celebrations

Website: littlewoodrows.com

Social Media: Instagram and Facebook

Loyalty Program: littlewoodrows.com/loyalty

About Woody's Hideaway

Concept: Premier game day headquarters and eatertainment venue

Current Locations: Houston (Energy Corridor) and Midland, Texas

Features:

Professional-size Diamond 7 pool tables

Full Swing golf simulator bays

Darts and yard games

Big screen TVs throughout

Elevated bar food, signature cocktails, and ice-cold beer

Ideal for watching sports, hosting events, and group gatherings

Website: woodyshideaway.com

