Woof Partners with Pet Food Experts to Bring Innovative Wellness-Infused Play Products to Independent Pet Retailers Nationwide

Pet Food Experts will now carry Woof's award-winning Pupsicle and Superfood-Packed dog Treats.

DENVER, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woof, a pioneer in merging the functional wellness and play categories for dogs, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Pet Food Experts (PFX), a leading distributor of pet products to independent pet retailers. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Woof as the company expands its reach to provide pet owners nationwide with innovative solutions that prioritize the holistic well-being of dogs in a way that works with the busy lives of dog owners.

Woof's flagship product, The Pupsicle, has been making waves across the pet care industry, offering a revolutionary approach to long lasting play and dog wellness. Praised by experts and beloved by dogs, The Pupsicle has been recognized as 2023's Best Enrichment Toy by NBC "Best for Your Pets" Awards and praised by Animal Wellness Magazine for its ability to provide a safe, engaging, and long-lasting play experience for dogs of all breeds and sizes.

The innovative Pupsicle enrichment toy combines physical hardware with advanced food science for maximum enjoyment and nutritional benefit. This never-before-seen combo addresses dog behavior, mental stimulation, and long lasting play while delivering essential nutrients to help dogs thrive. Crafted with durable, non-toxic natural rubber, The Pupsicle offers dogs 4x longer playtime compared to competitors and can be paired with nutrient-dense, superfood-packed Refill Pops or a DIY Treat Tray, perfect for diet-sensitive dogs and budget-conscious owners.

"We are excited to partner with Pet Food Experts to bring our innovative wellness-infused play products to independent pet retailers nationwide," said Daniel Haarburger, CEO and Founder at Woof. "Our mission at Woof is to redefine pet care by providing solutions that nourish every aspect of a dog's mind and body, and we are proud to partner with PFX, a distributor that shares our commitment to quality, sustainability, and supporting independent businesses."

Woof products will be available through Pet Food Experts' extensive network of 6000+ independent pet retailers, allowing pet owners across the country to access the first-of-its-kind Pupsicle enrichment toy.

"We are thrilled to introduce Woof as the newest addition to the impressive lineup of vendor partners at PFX," said Sean Kent, Vice President of Vendor Development at Pet Food Experts. "With Woof's innovative, award-winning, enriching line of Pupsicles, Refill Pops and DIY Treat Trays, we are excited to bring a fresh perspective to our brand portfolio in all regions."

For more information about Woof and its line of enrichment and wellness products, visit mywoof.com. Retailers interested in carrying Woof products can contact Pet Food Experts for distribution inquiries.

About Woof:

Woof is redefining dog care by integrating enrichment and play with functional wellness, offering innovative solutions that promote the holistic well-being of dogs. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and thoughtful design, Woof helps dogs enjoy safer, healthier play and their owners enjoy the peace of mind that comes with it. To learn more, visit mywoof.com or follow on Instagram.

About PFX:

With a history spanning over 80 years, Pet Food Experts has evolved into a premier distributor of pet essentials, collaborating with over 6,000 independent pet retailers across 39 states in the U.S. Renowned for its award-winning approach, it thrives on relationships, service innovation, and providing an unparalleled customer experience. Pet Food Experts is committed to fostering enduring success for its partners and serving as a thought leader, lighting the way for a transformative impact for the entire pet ecosystem. Discover more at www.petfoodexperts.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or the company blog.

