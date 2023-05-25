Woolf University Inaugurates Academic Advisory Council of Top Leaders in Higher Education to Guide Strategy

Distinguished leaders at the forefront of innovation in higher education will join Woolf to provide academic, regulatory, and technology guidance to the global collegiate university as it expands

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolf, the first global collegiate university, announced today the formation of its Woolf Academic Advisory Council (WAAC), which comprises eight industry leaders in EdTech and higher education policy from around the world. The new Advisory Council will inform Woolf's regulatory roadmap and provide leading expertise as Woolf expands its global presence and promotes its mission to increase access to world-class higher education.

WAAC consists of visionary academic leaders who understand the importance of innovation in the higher education space and are committed to advancing its future. WAAC will play a strategic role in ensuring Woolf's academic accreditation is recognized and advanced in India, the United States, and Latin America, as well as cementing Woolf's activities as an accredited Higher Education Institution in Europe.

"Woolf's aims are truly ambitious and global, so we're lucky to have such distinguished leaders guiding the Institution. Each of these members has advanced higher education in groundbreaking ways around the world," says Joshua Broggi, Woolf University's Head of Institution.

WAAC will meet regularly to provide strategic guidance and perspective on emerging trends in jurisdictions that they represent, deepening the university's role as a trusted enabler of growth and innovation in higher education around the world.

WAAC will also be the first to review the next generation of Woolf Inc.'s technology products, built in service to the Higher Education Institution and slated to be unveiled later this year. WAAC provides critical feedback, ensuring these technologies align with the needs of regulators, students, and faculty.

Inaugural members of WAAC named today:

  • Dr. Joshua Broggi, Founder of Woolf; Former Faculty of Philosophy, University of Oxford
  • Dr. Teri Cannon, Founding President, Minerva University; Former Executive Vice President, WASC
  • Dr. Stephen M. Kosslyn, President, ALS; Founder, Foundry College; Founding Dean, Minerva University; Former Chair, Dept. of Psychology, Harvard University
  • Dr. Lluís Vicent, Royal Academy of Doctors; Founder, La Salle Open University; Former Board Member, International Association of Lasallian Universities
  • Dr. Sowmyanarayanan Sadagopan, President, IIIT-Bangalore; Former Faculty at IIT Kanpur, IIM Bangalore, Rutgers University, and AIT Bangkok
  • Ralph Wolff, Former President, WASC; Founder, The QA Commons
  • Shuo Chen, Faculty, University of California, Berkeley; General Partner, IOVC
  • Pramath Raj Sinha, Founder, Harappa Education; Founding Dean, ISB; Founder, Ashoka University

To learn more about Woolf, visit www.woolf.university.

About Woolf

Woolf is the first global collegiate university. Qualifying organizations that join Woolf become full members of the Woolf collegiate higher education institution. Woolf is modeled on collegiate universities like Delhi University, the University of California, and the University of London.

