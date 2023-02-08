Woolfson Eye Institute Opening an Office in Canton, Georgia

CANTON, Ga., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolfson Eye Institute will open a new Canton office in February 2023. Headquartered in Sandy Springs, Woolfson is largely known as one of the leading LASIK providers in the Southeast. Eye care providers have referred patients to Jonathan Woolfson, MD for LASIK and other vision correcting procedures for over 20 years. The practice ultimately evolved into a referral destination for patients in need of other types of eye care, as well.

The Woolfson-Canton office was previously the private practice of Mark Weiner, MD, but was acquired by Woolfson in 2000. The office has since been moved to 100 River Pointe Parkway in Canton (at the site of the former Hooters building). Dr. Weiner remained on staff and will continue to see his patients in the new office. According to practice founder, Jonathan Woolfson, MD, "We're very gratified to be delivering medical eye care to Canton residents in a brand new facility."

Lauren Dyak, OD, and Paven Korotana, OD will evaluate potential LASIK and lens implant patients, with those deemed to be candidates for LASIK having surgery by Jonathan Woolfson, MD and by Eric Jennings, MD. Drs. Dyak and Korotana will also see keratoconus and dry eye patients and will work closely with Dr. Jennings, who will provide cataract and cornea surgery to patients seen in Canton. For those outside the range of treatment for LASIK, Dr. Jennings will be offering the ICL, an elective lens product often referred by patients as an "Implantable Contact Lens."

Rabeea Janjua, MD, will serve as the office's retinal specialist, seeing patients with diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and other retina disorders. Jenna Yoder, DO will be the Woolfson-Canton glaucoma specialist, with Victor Liou, MD seeing oculoplastic patients for any functional or cosmetic concerns related to their eyelids.

LASIK Eye Surgery and Jonathan Woolfson, MD

Jonathan Woolfson, MD, a LASIK pioneer, and his team of surgeons have performed well over 100,000 LASIK procedures. In fact, over 300 eye doctors have entrusted Dr. Woolfson with their own LASIK surgery. Dr. Woolfson is a board-certified ophthalmic surgeon with memberships in the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, the International Society of Refractive Surgery and the American Medical Association.

Woolfson Eye Institute

Woolfson Eye Institute, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is the Southeast's leading provider for LASIK, oculoplastics, cataract surgery, retina, glaucoma and other eye disorders. WEI has state-of-the-art LASIK surgery centers in Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee along with a fully accredited Ambulatory Surgery Center in Atlanta (Permit #: 060-414). For additional information, visit https://www.woolfsoneye.com/.

