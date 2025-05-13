Woolpert Acquires Bluesky International, UK's Largest Commercial Aerial Survey Firm

The acquisition adds over 100 survey and mapping professionals and expands Woolpert's ability to mobilize quickly to collect geospatial data worldwide.

DAYTON, Ohio, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has acquired Bluesky International, the largest aerial survey firm in the United Kingdom and the U.K. government's supplier of choice for aerial photography and height data. The private, multidisciplinary geospatial solutions firm specializes in aerial imaging, lidar, 3D modeling, vegetation, and renewables mapping. Bluesky is headquartered in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, and has a staff of over 130 across the U.K., Ireland, the United States, and India.

Woolpert welcomes the Bluesky leadership team of (from left) CCO Ralph Coleman, COO Simon Tidmarsh, CEO Rachel Tidmarsh, and CFO Glyn Wheeler.

Woolpert is a global leader in geospatial services, collecting and processing imagery and lidar data from mountaintops to the seafloor. With the addition of Bluesky's fleet of aircraft and sensors, world-class capabilities, and range of innovative data products, Woolpert further expands its industry leadership position across North America, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Woolpert also will be able to leverage Bluesky's Mapshop, a collection of high-resolution geospatial data and mapping products available for purchase online, to support a range of clients' infrastructure and planning needs.

"Bluesky was an obvious choice to join the Woolpert family of companies, not just for its dedication to geospatial excellence, but also for its commitment to client satisfaction and workplace culture," Woolpert President and CEO Neil Churman said. "With the addition of Bluesky to Woolpert's trans-Atlantic team, together, we'll be able to offer clients across Europe and North America a truly comprehensive set of geospatial services and products. We are beyond thrilled to embark upon the new opportunities that Bluesky and Woolpert will bring to each other and to our clients."

Bluesky CEO Rachel Tidmarsh said that the Bluesky team is excited to join Woolpert's global network of geospatial experts and resources.

"We're looking forward to being part of a firm that shares our passion and excitement about geospatial data and analysis, and creating an impact for our clients and communities," Tidmarsh said. "Woolpert's extensive expertise in all things geospatial, as well as the addition of their architecture and engineering services, opens up a new realm of possibilities for our clients. We couldn't be more excited about the ability to service our clients as a truly one-stop shop with this world-leading geospatial team."

Churman added that this acquisition complements the capabilities of Murphy Geospatial, which joined Woolpert in 2024.

"Murphy Geospatial specializes in mobile and indoor mapping, asset monitoring, subsurface engineering, and 3D digital twin development across Ireland, the U.K. and into Europe," Churman said. "We see a tremendous complement between the Murphy and Bluesky teams."

About Bluesky International

Bluesky International is the leading aerial survey company in the UK and is the UK Government's supplier of choice for national aerial photography and height data. Bluesky produces and maintains national aerial photography and height data of Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland on regular update programmes. Bluesky also undertakes bespoke surveys, including LiDAR, for a range of public and private sector clients. Bluesky International operates a range of aircraft and sensors including three Ultracam Eagle Mark 3s, a TerrainMapper and two CityMappers which allow the simultaneous collection of vertical and oblique imagery, as well as LiDAR data. These systems put Bluesky International in the enviable position of being able to provide customers with unique and cost-effective geospatial solutions. As well as being an established and respected aerial survey company, Bluesky International is highly innovative and continually strives to develop new products and services, embracing new technology and methods. This has resulted in the development of some unique products such as the National Tree Map™ (NTM™) and the National Hedgerow Map™ (NHM™). These datasets underpin long term contracts with local and central governments and many major blue-chip companies from a range of market sectors including financial services, utilities, telecoms, insurance, construction and environment. Bluesky International has offices in the UK, US, Republic of Ireland and two dedicated production centres in India. For more information, please visit www.bluesky-world.com

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, and geospatial (AEG) firm with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Global Top 100 Geospatial Company, a Top 50 ENR Global Design firm, and has earned eight Great Place to Work certifications. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,700 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

