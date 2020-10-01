Woolpert Acquires Jviation, Expands Aviation and Airport Infrastructure Services

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has acquired Jviation Inc., an airport planning, survey, architecture, engineering and construction management firm. Jviation serves general aviation and commercial service airports, state aeronautics departments, as well as airline and related aviation business partners.

This acquisition strengthens Woolpert's existing aviation service offerings and expands its geographic footprint in the western U.S. Jviation is headquartered in Denver and has offices in Colorado, California, Utah, Wyoming, Missouri and Ohio. The firm was founded in 2007 and has over 100 employees.

By joining Woolpert, Jviation and its clients gain airport planning, engineering and architecture bench strength, in addition to innovative geospatial resources and expertise that include aerial and mobile lidar, subsurface utility engineering, unmanned aircraft systems, urban air mobility, and advisory and technology consulting. Jviation also gains access to Woolpert's global architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) markets and services, which include energy, water, roads and bridges, information technology and advanced building design.

"The firm's culture, size, and complementary services and geographies make this the perfect fit for Jviation," Jviation Principal JD Ingram said. "We look forward to a highly collaborative and innovative future, in service to our clients."

Woolpert Senior Vice President and Infrastructure Sector Leader Tom Mochty said the addition of Jviation reinforces Woolpert's focus on industry excellence and strategic growth.

"In Jviation, we found a like-minded, progressive team of exceptional professionals who are driven to perform at the highest level for their clients," Mochty said. "This acquisition gives our teams the ability to provide a greater depth and breadth of AEG service offerings, and it greatly enhances Woolpert's position as an industry leader within the aviation market. We're honored to have Jviation join the Woolpert family."

About Woolpert

Woolpert is committed to a vision to become the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, and one of the best companies in the world. It's a vision we've been fine-tuning for decades. It guides our decisions and investments, provides our clients with optimal solutions and offers our employees unrivaled opportunities. Woolpert is recognized as a Great Place to Work by its employees and is America's fastest-growing AEG firm. With more than a century of experience, over 1,000 employees and 39 offices, Woolpert supports public, private, federal, and U.S. military clients nationally and around the globe. For more information, visit woolpert.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Jviation

Jviation Inc. is a planning, engineering, architecture, survey and construction administration firm that focuses on aviation-related projects. We provide airport clients, from general aviation to commercial service facilities, with comprehensive consulting services in order to best serve the airport's unique needs. Headquartered in Denver, Colo., Jviation has offices in California, Utah, Wyoming, Missouri and Ohio. For more information, visit Jviation.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

