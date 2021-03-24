Woolpert Announces Strategic Investment by MSD Partners

DAYTON, Ohio, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert, a premier geospatial, architecture, engineering and services firm, today announced that MSD Partners, L.P. has agreed to invest in the company in partnership with management. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1911, Woolpert is a global provider of geospatial, architectural, engineering, and strategic consulting services to a wide variety of public, private, and government clients. The company has more than 1,100 dedicated employees at 42 offices and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Woolpert is proud of its unique culture and high degree of employee engagement and ownership. These distinguishing characteristics will remain cornerstones of the Woolpert model going forward.

Woolpert President and CEO Scott Cattran, who will continue to lead the company upon completion of the transaction, said, "The vision we set for our company in 2015 was to become the premier global AEG and one of the best companies in the world. Since then, Woolpert has been designated as a Great Place to Work for five years in a row and doubled in size – adding multiple offices across the United States, Canada, and Africa. Now, at the beginning of our third strategic plan, we are focused on expanding our vision with a strategy to become a billion-dollar revenue company. With our MSD partnership, we have the experience, capital, and culture to assure we get there in the right way. The future is incredibly bright for Woolpert clients and employees and I look forward to sharing our continued story of success."

"Woolpert fits seamlessly with MSD Partners' strategy of partnering with talented management teams and investing in companies which are stable, well-positioned in attractive markets, and poised for continued growth. The company has demonstrated excellent organic growth and been an active acquiror of strategically complementary firms," said Kevin Brown, Co-Head of MSD Partners' Private Capital Group. "We have been extremely impressed by the Woolpert platform and we are excited to partner with Scott and team in the next phase of their continued success," added Chris Bertrand, a Managing Director in MSD Partners' Private Capital Group.

In connection with the transaction, Long Point Capital will be exiting its investment in the Company.

Woolpert and Long Point Capital were advised by Lincoln International and Houlihan Lokey, with legal support provided by Ropes & Gray LLP. Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal support to MSD Partners on the transaction.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its fifth-straight Great Place to Work certification and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has over 1,100 employees and 42 offices in three countries. For more, visit woolpert.com.

About MSD Partners, L.P.

MSD Partners, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser located in New York, was formed in 2009 by the principals of MSD Capital, L.P. to enable a select group of investors to invest in strategies that were developed by MSD Capital. MSD Capital was established in 1998 to exclusively manage the capital of Michael Dell and his family. MSD Partners utilizes a multi-disciplinary investment strategy focused on maximizing long-term capital appreciation by making investments across the globe in the equities of private and public companies, credit, real estate and other asset classes and securities. MSD Private Capital Group leads MSD Partners' private equity investments. For further information about MSD Partners and the MSD Private Capital Group, please see www.msdpartners.com.

