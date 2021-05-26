Woolpert Collecting Imagery and Lidar, Providing Technical Support in Alaska for USAF GeoBase Program

This geospatial data is collected at USAF installations worldwide for multiple applications depending on needs. Tweet this

Fox said the USAF GeoBase Program collects airborne imagery at USAF installations on a three- to five-year cycle to achieve up-to-date geospatial data for the Common Installation Picture.

"This comprehensive, digitally accessible CIP data supports each installation, accurately and efficiently managing its built and natural infrastructure," Fox said. "Instead of roaming the installation in a truck, Air Force staff can access precise, quantifiable and defensible data from the office for multiple applications. Everything on the base can be checked and verified with this imagery."

Applications for these data include but are not limited to planimetric updates, construction management, flood analyses, emergency response and evacuation, national security, utility mapping, modeling and simulation, and flight safety. The data also are used to conduct installation inventory and site compliance, like ensuring buildings have ramps that meet Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.

Woolpert and teaming partner Kodiak Mapping Inc., a local Alaskan aerial survey firm, will collect high-resolution, four-band RGB/NIR imagery and linear-mode lidar data. Woolpert will establish accurate, three-dimensional coordinates for photogrammetric ground control survey in support. The imagery and data collected will be immediately processed, and an ISO 9001:2015 quality control review will be conducted. Woolpert also will provide training classes and materials on-site, as desired.

Woolpert Geospatial Specialist Dana Dwyer-Torres said prior to the USAF Installation Imagery and Lidar Program, each USAF installation had to purchase its own imagery. Some relied on satellite imagery alone, which does not provide the required precision and accuracy.

"It was difficult for them each to understand the accuracies needed, and some would pay way too much for the imagery they received," Dwyer-Torres said. "This program is a great value for the Air Force. As the technology is getting better, the datasets are getting better. In the early stages of the program, we were providing lidar data at 2 points per square meter, however we are now providing lidar data at 8ppsm or better, depending on data needs. This increase in lidar density has enhanced the installation's ability to support its mission through improved data feature extraction, elevation modeling, 3D building modeling and 1-foot contour generation. The workflow is streamlined, and the products continue to advance."

Fox lauded Air Force GeoBase Program Manager Scott Ensign and the AFCEC Geospatial Integration Office for starting this program and for supporting the USAF, as well as other branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

"This data goes into a repository at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's GRiD, helping other U.S. Department of Defense organizations, including the Army and Navy," Fox said. "GeoBase provides consistent data that can be compared across installations, and it supports specific requests at each installation depending on requirements and needs. The AFCEC and AFSOC had the foresight and acumen to pursue and implement a strategic, cost-effective solution, which continually benefits the nation on both a micro and macro level."

Woolpert has been under contract in support of GeoBase for much of the program's 20 years. The firm currently has more than 80 staff members who support GeoBase worldwide.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its fifth-straight Great Place to Work certification and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has over 1,100 employees and 42 offices in three countries. For more, visit woolpert.com.

Media contact: Woolpert PR Manager Jill Kelley; 937-531-1258, [email protected]

SOURCE Woolpert

Related Links

http://www.woolpert.com

