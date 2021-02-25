Woolpert-RS&H JV to Provide AE Services Worldwide for $2B AFCEC IDIQ Contract

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The joint venture of Woolpert and RS&H was selected by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) and the 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (ESS) in Pool 4 to provide full-service architecture and engineering services worldwide in support of the Department of the Air Force's design and construction mission. The 10-year, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity, capacity contract has a total program ceiling of $2 billion with multiple contract holders able to support and execute AFCEC's numerous, diverse and critically important requirements.

Projects under this worldwide contract will include the design and engineering of new Department of the Air Force general infrastructure and facilities in support of Air Force and Space Force missions, as well as the restoration, renovation, sustainment and modernization of existing infrastructure and facilities, from planning through construction completion. Additional scope could include engineering studies and assessments, planning and GIS services.

RS&H Vice President Scott Jarvis said, "We're excited and honored to have this long-term opportunity to continue our support of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force and their missions around the world. We have a long and successful relationship with Woolpert based on trust and common culture and look forward to bringing our collective expertise to the warfighters."

Woolpert Federal Program Director Shawn Moore, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and senior civil engineer leader, said Woolpert is looking forward to ongoing success working with RS&H and bolstering the partnership's long-running relationship with AFCEC.

"We had our first contract with the Air Force Center for Environmental Excellence (AFCEE) back in 1992, before they became AFCEC, and we have continually been under contract in a prime or sub role ever since," Moore said. "We feel truly honored and excited to further partner with RS&H to support this new contract and serve as an ongoing partner with AFCEC and the 772 ESS in supporting Airmen and Guardians and enabling vital Air Force and Space Force mission capabilities worldwide."

About RS&H

With a tradition that began in 1941, RS&H is one of the nation's leading architecture, engineering and consulting firms who has helped pioneers build the launch platforms for our national space program, create global airports that connect communities, shape progressive highway systems across the country, and provide facilities for Fortune 1000 companies. RS&H's market-based, specialized experience empowers our associates to deliver time-tested insights coupled with a comprehensive mastery of industry-specific financing and delivery methods. RS&H can be reached at 1.800.741.2014 or https://www.rsandh.com/.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its fifth-straight Great Place to Work certification and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has over 1,100 employees and 42 offices in three countries. For more, visit woolpert.com.

