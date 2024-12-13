Woolpert Selected by NOAA for Hydrographic Survey IDIQ Contract Supporting Navigation Safety, Flood Inundation Modeling

These data will be used by the Office of Coast Survey to provide updated, highly accurate nautical charts.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Coast Survey has selected Woolpert for a five-year, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to provide vessel-based hydrographic survey services supporting the creation, updating, and maintenance of nautical charts. The five-year contract has a shared ceiling of $450 million.

Under task orders, Woolpert will acquire, process, and deliver bathymetric data for assigned coastal regions of the U.S. using multibeam and side-scan sonar deployed from Woolpert's fleet of survey vessels. Data collected will then be used to maintain the safety and efficiency of maritime activities, as well as support habitat mapping and flood inundation modeling.

This is Woolpert's third shared capacity, IDIQ contract supporting NOAA and the OCS.

"The work of NOAA's Office of Coast Survey is vital in maintaining current, highly accurate nautical charts and ensuring the smooth flow of shipped goods and services into and from the U.S.," Woolpert Project Manager Ryan Cross said. "It's an honor to remain a trusted partner in charting our nation's coasts, and continuing to support NOAA's commitment to safe navigation, maritime commerce, and preserving the health of our world's oceans and waterways."

This contract will run through 2029.

