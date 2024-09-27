Woolpert Selected for $80M USACE AE Contract Supporting DoDEA Projects

News provided by

Woolpert

Sep 27, 2024, 10:15 ET

The five-year, MATOC contract will support the maintenance, rehabilitation, and new construction of primary and secondary school facilities throughout the world.

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has been selected for a five-year, $80 million shared capacity, multiple award task order contract to provide architecture and engineering services for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District and Department of Defense Education Activity.

Continue Reading
Barkley Elementary School in Fort Campbell, Kentucky
Barkley Elementary School in Fort Campbell, Kentucky

Currently operating 161 accredited schools across nine districts, DoDEA is responsible for the planning, directing, coordination, and management of pre-K through 12th-grade educational programs for children of military members stationed across the world, including in the U.S., the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico and Guam, Europe, and the Pacific. This is Woolpert's fourth consecutive DoDEA contract for the district.

Under this contract, Woolpert will provide planning, programming, and design services for modification, rehabilitation, maintenance, alternatives, new construction, and commissioning of primary and secondary schools and support facilities.

Woolpert Vice President and Federal Market Director Doug Brown said that this latest contract serves as a testament to the long-term, successful working relationship between Woolpert and USACE Norfolk District.

"Woolpert has had the honor of supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and all three of DoDEA's geographic areas—Europe, Pacific, and the Americas—for the last 20 years," Brown said. "We're thrilled to continue our legacy of supporting the advancement of military schools worldwide, and helping to ensure that DoDEA has the facilities it needs in order to continue its mission of providing a world-class education for the children of military families."

The contract is underway.

About Woolpert
Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, has earned eight Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,500 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

Media contact:
Lynn Rossi
312-837-2017
[email protected] 

SOURCE Woolpert

