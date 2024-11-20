Woolpert Welcomes Global Head of Technology and Innovation Amar Nayegandhi

The respected ASPRS Fellow, photogrammetrist, and remote sensing scientist will oversee and enhance Woolpert's architecture, engineering, and geospatial technology portfolio.

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has hired Global Head of Technology and Innovation Amar Nayegandhi to help support the firm's international growth strategy. Nayegandhi will work with Woolpert's executive and operational leadership and will be responsible for aligning, optimizing, and expanding Woolpert's technology portfolio across its globally integrated architecture, engineering, and geospatial (AEG) platform.

Nayegandhi is an American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS) Fellow, certified photogrammetrist, and remote sensing scientist with over 25 years of technology services experience and leadership in the AEG industry. Working with Woolpert's leadership team, he will help to assess and streamline operational delivery efficiencies, workflows, tools, and processes, as well as lead the development of the firm's global delivery model.

"I am most excited to support Woolpert's expanding global footprint and commitment to offering innovative technology solutions to solve our clients' complex challenges in the architecture, engineering, and geospatial industries," Nayegandhi said. "Woolpert's forward-thinking approach to technology, from developing advanced remote sensing capabilities to enabling AI-based solutions, along with our incredible team of subject matter experts, enables us to deliver products and services that are unique in the AEG industry. I look forward to contributing to our clients' success, both across the country and around the world."

Before joining Woolpert, Nayegandhi served as senior vice president at Dewberry, where he led the firm's geospatial and technology services operating unit. Prior to that, he managed federal coastal science and resource management contracts at Jacobs, where he developed algorithms and post-flight data processing software for government-owned research topographic and bathymetric airborne lidar remote sensors.

"Amar's deep expertise in technology best practices and innovative delivery methods is the perfect match for our continuously growing global business," Woolpert President Neil Churman said. "We expect Amar will help us to further integrate our entire set of AEG solution offerings, while linking our global tech portfolio across regions and continents. Our growth strategy centers on people, culture, and talent, and bringing a professional of Amar's caliber to Woolpert exemplifies our focus on building a world-class team."

Nayegandhi, who will be based out of Woolpert's St. Petersburg, Fla. office, earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Mumbai and master's degree in computer science and engineering from the University of South Florida. He is a former director of the ASPRS Lidar Division, co-edited the ASPRS DEM User's Manual, and has authored over 65 book chapters, refereed journal publications, and reports supporting the work of the U.S. Geological Survey and other federal agencies.

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, has earned eight Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,700 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents.

