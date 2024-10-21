Woolsey Pharmaceuticals Announces Several Patents Granted by USPTO, Strengthening the Company's Intellectual Property Position in ALS

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolsey Pharmaceuticals today announced the recent issuance of three key patents that cover cutting-edge innovations related to its drug BRAVYL® (oral fasudil) in the treatment of sporadic Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and the development of advanced dysphagia-friendly formulations to improve patient care.

US patent 11,779,588 protects the company's proprietary approach in using oral fasudil, a Rho-kinase inhibitor, to target disease progression in ALS patients, and includes a claim "A method of treating a patient with sporadic amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), comprising orally administering a therapeutically effective amount of a fasudil or hydroxyfasudil (M3), or a pharmaceutically acceptable salt thereof, to the patient." By focusing on sporadic ALS — which encompasses 90-95% of all cases — this patent provides us with protection for the use of fasudil in the vast majority of the population affected by this devastating neurodegenerative condition.

US patents 11,944,633 and 12,115,167 cover, among other innovations, solid and liquid dysphagia-friendly formulations of fasudil. Dysphagia, a common swallowing disorder affecting many patients, including those with neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, is a major barrier to administration of solid pills and capsules. Woolsey's advanced formulations are tailored to make medication easier to swallow, without compromising the efficacy or stability of the active ingredients. These patents support the next generation of its ALS drug BRAVYL, to be named BRAVYL-DF.

"These robust and strategically vital patents are part of 36 patent families we have filed for fasudil, a number of which have already issued," said Sven Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of Woolsey Pharmaceuticals. "These newest patents serve to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to driving innovation in ALS treatment."

About ALS

ALS is a fatal neurodegenerative disease characterized by inevitable, and often rapid, decline in patients as the disorder advances. Mean survival time is only two to five years. Accordingly, the ability to impede any worsening represents a meaningful advancement in efforts to enhance the prognosis and quality of life of individuals impacted by the devastating condition.

About Woolsey Pharmaceuticals

Woolsey Pharmaceuticals' mission is to help usher in a new era of neurodegenerative disease treatment, saving and improving the lives of patients in need.

