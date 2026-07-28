woom® Bikes and Lusso Cloud Launch Limited-Edition Footwear Collaboration

Designed for childhood in motion, the Scenario Kids Slip-On shoes debut in "woom Swirl"

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- woom®, the premium kids' bike brand known for its lightweight, award-winning designs, has partnered with Lusso Cloud, the design-forward footwear label redefining comfort through elevated silhouettes, to launch a limited-edition children's shoe inspired by woom bikes' newly released neon collection.

woom® bikes and Lusso Cloud launch the limited-edition Swirl shoe collaboration inspired by woom®'s newest Neon collection.

The collaboration extends woom's world beyond the bike, pairing it with Lusso Cloud's effortless footwear to create a head-to-toe experience for kids in motion. Rooted in play, comfort, and vibrant self-expression, the partnership ensures nothing slows down the next generation of explorers.

The limited-edition woom® Swirl Scenario Kids Slip-On shoes are designed for everyday movement and easy wear. A unique flex-groove tread pattern provides traction on wet surfaces, while Lusso Cloud's signature lightweight, breathable blend of molded rubber and EVA foam delivers cushioned comfort and water-friendly performance. The cloud-like footbed and textured interior help keep kids comfortable and blister-free throughout the day.

"Created as an invitation to ride louder and explore brighter, the neon collection brings bold energy and expressive color to every ride, encouraging kids to move through the world with confidence and joy," said Lindsey Yosha, Head of Marketing, North America, at woom. "Our collaboration with Lusso Cloud allows us to extend that same spirit beyond cycling, pairing our design philosophy with their comfort-driven footwear to support kids in motion this summer and beyond."

Defined by a shared philosophy of movement without compromise, the collaboration introduces a limited-edition capsule created specifically for kids navigating play, exploration and everyday adventure, bringing together woom's expertise in designing for young riders with Lusso Cloud's comfort-first approach to footwear.

"This collaboration was an opportunity to create a visual identity that feels playful, expressive, and full of energy," said Chris Noyes, co-founder and president of Lusso Cloud. "From the colors to the thoughtful details, we wanted every pair to spark joy while staying true to Lusso's comfort-first foundation. Woom was a natural partner because we share a belief in the freedom of childhood, the simple joy of jumping on a bike, exploring your surroundings, and letting imagination lead the way. That spirit is woven throughout this collection."

For kids ages 1.5 to 14 years, the woom Swirl is available for a limited time on woom.com as a gift with purchase alongside the woom GO line in neon lime (starting at $269) and the woom EXPLORE line in neon pink (priced at $789). The woom Swirl is also available on lussocloud.com for $55.

High-res photos available here.

Follow @woombikesusa and @lussocloud on Instagram.

ABOUT WOOM®

woom® is a globally acclaimed children's bicycle company, originally founded in Austria in 2013 and has since expanded internationally to 40 countries worldwide. woom has disrupted the kids' bike category in North America, as the largest and fastest growing direct-to-consumer brands in the space. Its award-winning bikes included options that are 40% lighter than conventional kids' bikes, making woom bikes the lightest series-production kids' bikes in the world. For more information, visit woom.com or @woombikesusa on Instagram.

ABOUT LUSSO CLOUD

Founded on the principle that ultimate comfort should not compromise style or sustainability, Lusso Cloud designs and manufactures premium footwear for everyday wear. By utilizing innovative, eco-friendly materials and advanced, proprietary comfort technology, Lusso Cloud delivers lightweight, durable, and ethically produced shoes. From slides to slippers, each pair offers a "cloud-like" experience designed for maximum comfort and modern aesthetics. For more information, visit lussocloud.com.

Media Contact:

Samantha MIttman

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SOURCE woom™ bikes