WOOM LAUNCHES "WOOM EXCHANGE" RESALE MARKETPLACE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ARCHIVE

Leading Kids' Bike Brand Reinforces Commitment to Longevity and Sustainability

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Earth Day, woom, the premium children's bike company known for its lightweight, high-quality designs, today announced the launch of woom Exchange, its official branded resale marketplace in partnership with Archive, the leading technology platform powering branded resale.

The announcement reinforces woom's commitment to sustainability by extending product life cycles and reducing waste. woom bikes are engineered with premium materials and thoughtful design, making them ideal for multiple riders over time, and woom Exchange provides a brand-backed way to keep each bike in circulation longer, maximizing its lifespan while helping more families experience the joy of cycling.

Launching in phases beginning mid-May, woom Exchange will first enable customers to list pre-owned bikes on woom.com, followed by opening the platform for purchases of authenticated, pre-owned models, creating a seamless, brand-operated ecosystem that makes woom more accessible to a broader community.

As demand for secondhand shopping continues to grow among families seeking both value and sustainability—with the baby and kid resale market projected to grow more than 150% in the coming years—woom Exchange formalizes and elevates an already thriving resale community. While woom bikes have long been in high demand on peer-to-peer platforms like Facebook Marketplace, woom Exchange offers a dedicated, brand-backed alternative designed to deliver a more secure, seamless, and trusted experience.

"woom has always been about supporting families throughout their riding journey," said Lindsey Yosha, Head of Marketing, North America. "With woom Exchange, we're creating a premium resale experience for families to pass bikes along, offering secure transactions, guaranteed payouts, dedicated support, and flexible options like cash or credit toward their next woom bike. In doing so, we extend the life of every bike and open the door for more kids to experience the joy of riding."

How It Works

Built with simplicity and flexibility in mind, woom Exchange offers a streamlined experience for both buyers and sellers:

Sellers can quickly list bikes they're ready to part with through an intuitive flow that captures product condition and recommends optimal pricing

Buyers will have local pickup options

Once an item sells, sellers can redeem their earnings as cash or opt for credit toward their next woom bike

By offering local pickup as the primary option, the marketplace creates a more dynamic, community-driven experience, giving families greater control over how they transact while helping reduce the environmental impact associated with traditional retail and logistics.

"woom has built an incredibly loyal customer base around a product designed to last and to be passed on," said Ryan Rowe, Archive co-founder and CTO. "With woom Exchange, we're creating a resale experience that meets families where they are, offering convenience, trust, and flexibility, while reinforcing the long-term value of every bike. This launch expands our footprint in the kids' category, where we see real opportunity to build resale programs that match the way families actually shop and think about quality."

Join woom Exchange

Customers can sign up starting April 22 via the dedicated landing page to be among the first to access woom Exchange. Whether sizing up to the next bike or passing along a well-loved favorite, the platform ensures every ride can have a second life.

For more information, visit www.woom.com and https://woom.com/en_US/woom-exchange-resale and follow @woombikesusa on Instagram.

About woom

woom is a globally acclaimed children's bicycle company, originally founded in Austria in 2013 and has since expanded internationally to 40 countries worldwide. woom has disrupted the kids' bike category in North America, as the largest and fastest growing direct-to-consumer brands in the space. Its award-winning bikes included options that are 40% lighter than conventional kids' bikes, making woom bikes the lightest series-production kids' bikes in the world. For more information, visit woom.com or @woombikesusa on Instagram.

About Archive

Archive is a technology platform that powers innovative and profitable resale businesses for leading global brands, including The North Face, lululemon, Peloton, Oscar de la Renta, and New Balance. The company's comprehensive circularity platform enables brands to launch and scale resale businesses that keep products out of landfill, while simultaneously unlocking a new revenue stream, building customer loyalty and driving customer acquisition. Archive was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Retail in 2024. To learn more, visit archiveresale.com.

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SOURCE woom™ bikes