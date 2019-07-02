woom bikes USA Partners With NFL Cornerback Robert Alford in Bike Giveaway to 30 Children

HAMMOND, La., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Alford, an NFL cornerback playing for the Arizona Cardinals, wanted to give back to his hometown of Hammond, Louisiana. Last week, through a partnership with woom, Alford and his family gathered 30 local children to participate in a bicycle giveaway. Each child who attended the event received a woom bike, a woom helmet and a backpack provided by Under Armour.

Alford was born and raised in Hammond, a small town of roughly 20,000 people. He played football and ran track at Hammond High Magnet School and went on to play football at Southeastern Louisiana University, also located in Hammond, before being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2013. He was the first player to be drafted from Southeastern Louisiana University since 1984.

"I feel good when I come back here," Alford said in a 2017 "meet and greet" for fans at Southeastern Louisiana University. "Hammond is my hometown and I was able to stay right in my hometown and play at Southeastern. Once I got here, there were people that were telling me that I could not make it from here. So, once I got drafted, it made me real proud to come back and show the kids here that they can make it from here. They don't have to go to these big name quality schools. You can stay right here at Southeastern and make your dreams come true. All you have to do is keep pushing and grind each and every day."

During last week's give-back tour, Alford also coordinated an event to provide cleats to the local high school football team and led a youth football camp.

About woom bikes USA

woom bikes USA is proud to partner with many nonprofits and charity organizations in an effort to connect children across North America to the benefits of exercise and the outdoors and to the joy of riding a bike.

woom designs high-quality, lightweight bikes for children of all ages. Built with meticulous attention to detail, our bikes are tailor-made for a child's anatomy and needs. Models range in size from balance bikes designed for the smallest of riders to pedal bikes for young teens. woom bikes, often half the weight of kids' bikes found at traditional retail stores, make riding easy to learn and easy to enjoy. Our aim is to inspire as many children as possible to love riding their bike.

Family owned and operated, woom was founded in Vienna, Austria, with the mission to create the ideal kids' bike. woom USA began operating at our headquarters in Austin, Texas, in 2014 to bring the same unparalleled European design and love of riding to families across North America. woom ships directly to customers and assembly is quick and simple. For more information, visit us at us.woombikes.com or call 855-966-6872.

Related Images

robert-alford-and-30-children-with.jpg

Robert Alford and 30 children with their new woom bikes

woom-5-bike-24-bike-for-children.jpg

woom 5 bike - 24" bike for children age 7-11

Kick riding up a notch with this powerful, 8-speed 24" bike - ideal for the growing child (ages 7 to 11). Give the child full control to master their commute or adventure on this lightweight and strong bicycle, available in five stunning color options.

woom-5-bike-24-bike-for-children.jpg

woom 5 bike - 24" bike for children age 10-14

The woom 6 offers a light frame, high-quality components, eight gears and Schwalbe tires to ensure a broad range of applications and maximum driving pleasure. This youth bike is the perfect link between the woom children's bicycles and an adult bike.

robert-alford-with-his-son.jpg

Robert Alford with his son

Robert and his son with the woom crew who supported the event

