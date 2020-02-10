WooPlus, The Dating App for Curvy People, Announces Results of Online Dating Survey Along with Most Significant Update in Five Years

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WooPlus™, the dating app which connects curvy people, as part of a commitment to deliver top tier customer experience, today announced its most significant update in five years, with a fresh, new look and user experience.

Launched in 2015, the WooPlus app has long been at the forefront of changing attitudes towards a body-obsessed culture and has one major goal: to provide a user experience that's a destination where curvy people -- and those who are attracted to curvy people -- can enjoy dating and find love.

The New 5.0 Version of WooPlus Available Now Will:

Provide a new look and experience for users, its most significant update yet

Allow users to show themselves more vividly with a more unfolding profile display, encouraging users not to simply judge by the cover

Treat users to a one-of-a-kind dating assistant, 'Irene,' to keep users informed and supported throughout their journey to love

Take on the practice of ghosting by a 48-hour match countdown in an effort to prompt users to focus on quality matches over quantity.

The results of a January 2020 online dating survey conducted by WooPlus indicate the loyalty that customers feel is based on the ongoing millions of matches the app has produced. With dating taking place largely on apps in 2020, the results highlighted that eight in ten feel mainstream dating apps have a negative connotation with larger body types. The survey demonstrated that 81 per cent of WooPlus users describe themselves as curvy and that potential partners on the app find them attractive, which is why so many people are turning to the app to find love.

Neil Raman, founder and CEO of WooPlus commented: "We have carved out an area for curvy people to be their unfiltered selves and enjoy finding love. As affirmed in the research, our app has created an inclusive community for curvy people to make connections, enjoy dating and find love."

One user, Kristyn Shaw, revealed that she met her boyfriend after just three days using the app. When asked about using an app tailored to people with her body shape, she explained: "It made me feel more comfortable in my own skin. I was more confident and able to focus on my own needs and not worry about that other stuff."

The app is available on both App Store and Google Play where users can enjoy the updated experience.

