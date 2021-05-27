WooPlus, the Largest Dating App for Curvy People, Actively Responds to the President's Call to Action to Boost COVID-19 Vaccinations

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As noted by the White House - many businesses and organizations have responded to the President's call to action to volunteer their services and help the American people to get vaccinated, dating apps like Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble could be allowing users to show their vaccine status in the latest public-private initiative endorsed by the Biden administration aimed at improving vaccine confidence. WooPlus, the largest dating app for curvy people, is actively in response to the initiative on increasing vaccinations across America.

WooPlus joins the efforts to encourage millions of its members to get vaccinated, by

Directing members to Vaccines.gov information centers to make it more convenient for them to educate themselves, make appointments, and get the vaccination done ASAP.

Initiating community Vaccination showoff activity, participants can vote on their status and motivate more people to get vaccinated as well.

Giveaway premium perks for the Vaccinated singles to start chatting with their potential matches right away, building their sparks to hot vax summer.

In its unique community feature "Moments" section - where members can share their amazing moments in life, the WooPlus team has already seen many proudly showing their vaccination status get lots of positive responses, more interaction, and more sparks. Just like the White House spokesperson said that a universally attractive quality - Vaccinated for Covid-19, is finally found. Over 72% of WooPlus users who participated in its ongoing survey said they are vaccinated already.

"Fully vaxxed. The more people who get vaccinated the better because that means fewer new hosts for the virus to invade. We should all do our part to help slow the spread of this terrible and deadly virus," commented Patty, one user of WooPlus.

"We believe it's important for everybody to make an effort to get vaccinated and encouraged to do so against the virus," said Neil, founder and CEO of WooPlus. The series efforts of WooPlus have started to make an impact and support to hit the national vaccination goal of 70% by July 4th.

WooPlus, founded in 2015, is the dating app for curvy people to enjoy dating and find love. Beyond that, also an inclusive lifestyle choice for curvy people to feel attractive, confident, and loved for who they are. Today with over 5,000,000 members globally, it is available on both the App Store and Google Play, featured on Forbes, People, BBC, and more.

