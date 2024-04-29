WOORI FINANCIAL GROUP INC. FILES ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

SEOUL, South Korea, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 29, 2024, Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) (KRX:316140) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.woorifg.com, as well as from the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting [email protected].

Contacts

Woori Financial Group Inc.

Investor Relations / IR Officer

Ji Young Lee

[email protected]

+82-2-2125-2056

SOURCE Woori Financial Group Inc.