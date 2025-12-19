Woori IO Shareholders Approve Share Exchange to Become Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of OSR Holdings

Company advancing dual clinical pathways, including a Samsung-supported PoC trial in Korea and a planned U.S. FDA trial with a leading California research university

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) ("OSR Holdings"), a global healthcare holding company, today announced that the shareholders of Woori IO Co., Ltd. ("Woori IO"), a leading Korean medical device innovator in noninvasive glucose monitoring technology, approved a share exchange at an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held at Woori IO's headquarters in Jeonju, Korea. The approved share exchange will result in Woori IO becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSR Holdings Co., Ltd. ("OSRK"), the Korean intermediate holding company of OSR Holdings, Inc.

Upon completion of the share exchange, Woori IO will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSRK, marking the final step in a sequence of corporate actions designed to integrate Woori IO fully into the OSR Group ecosystem.

Woori IO is currently collaborating with Samsung Electronics on a Proof-of-Concept ("PoC") study in South Korea aimed at achieving Korean regulatory approval for its breakthrough noninvasive blood glucose monitoring platform.

With the corporate combination now finalized, Woori IO also plans to initiate U.S. market development activities, supported by an invitation from a prestigious research university to collaborate on a U.S. FDA clinical trial for Woori IO's technology. This collaboration is expected to serve as a foundation for advancing Woori IO's regulatory and commercial strategy in the United States.

"Integrating Woori IO into OSR Group strengthens the foundation for global expansion," said Peter Hwang, CEO of OSR Holdings. "We look forward to supporting Woori IO as it advances its regulatory pathways in Korea and begins its U.S. clinical initiatives. Their breakthrough noninvasive glucose monitoring technology represents a major step toward improving metabolic health worldwide."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated regulatory activities, clinical development plans, market expansion, strategic collaborations, and expected benefits from the integration of Woori IO into OSR Group. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, clinical trial outcomes, operational challenges, market conditions, integration risks, and other factors described in OSR Holdings, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. OSR Holdings and Woori IO undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About OSR Holdings, Inc.

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovation approaches to health and wellness. Through its subsidiaries, OSRH is engaged in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device technologies. Its vision is to build a portfolio of breakthrough healthcare solutions to improve global health outcomes. Learn more at www.OSR-Holdings.com.

About Woori IO Co., Ltd.

Woori IO is a South Korea-based medical device company developing noninvasive biosensing technologies for glucose monitoring and beyond. Its proprietary NIRS-based system enables accurate, pain-free glucose tracking and is designed for integration into wearables. The company has been recognized by a leading global consumer electronics company's startup program for its innovation in NIGM technology.

