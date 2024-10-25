WOORIEN launches 'MyVet CT Plus': Advanced Veterinary imaging Solution

Lowering CT barriers and improving diagnostic quality

Spiral-Linear Technology with Enhanced Power

Various and Wide FOV with Reduced Scan Time

HWASEONG, South Korea, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WOORIEN Co., Ltd, a company specializing in veterinary imaging equipment and solutions, proudly announces the launch of 'MyVet CT Plus'. MyVet CT Plus is the successor of 'MyVet CT i3D', the world's first animal spiral CT introduced in 2018.

MyVet CT Plus significantly reduces acquisition time while enhancing image quality, that specialized in veterinary imaging.

MyVet CT Plus significantly reduces acquisition time while enhancing image quality. Compared to its predecessor, acquisition time has decreased by a minimum of 45% and can reach up to 80%. The image quality is as sharp as MDCT thanks to its spiral structure. The ability to obtain clear images in a short scan time, with minimal anesthesia required, reduces stress for pets during the CT procedure.

MyVet CT Plus is designed for pets of varying sizes, from small lizards to large retrievers. It provides range of FOV options from a minimum of 150x60mm to a maximum of 300x600mm.

Just like humans, animals require CT scans to accurately diagnose tumors in organs, blood vessels, and muscles. Unlike X-rays, which provide a flat representation of the affected area, CT scans deliver a comprehensive three-dimensional view by rotating the image 360 degrees.

MyVet CT Plus is distinguished by its rapid scanning and reconstruction times, enabling the swift review of high-quality 3D images. Even minor fractures that may be overlooked in X-rays can be promptly identified and accurately diagnosed using CT.

With this innovative product, WOORIEN aims to provide veterinarians worldwide with faster and more accurate imaging solutions. Starting with the U.S., the company will expand sales to South America, Europe, and Asia. Targeting the U.S. and global markets where there are many large pets. MyVet Imaging, WOORIEN's U.S. subsidiary, will be in charge of North America.

"We are introducing medical devices specialized for veterinary hospitals to provide a better treatment environment for pets and lead a healthy life with humans," said Seok-bin Ko, CEO of WOORIEN. "In addition to veterinary electronic chart solutions and imaging equipment, we will systematically introduce various services designed to enrich the lives of pets."

For further information about 'MyVet CT Plus', visit www.woorien.com or www.myvetimaging.com.

About WOORIEN

WOORIEN Co., Ltd, is a company specializing in veterinary imaging and electronic Medical Chart software and pet healthcare solutions under the global healthcare group Vatech Networks. Its main business is veterinary imaging equipment and Practice management software(PMS). The company launched the first online electronic charting service in Korea and is the No. 1 company in Korea in the field of veterinary hospital electronic charting. With its U.S. subsidiary, MyVet Imaging, the company operates its pet medical equipment business in North America and other markets around the world.

To learn more, visit www.woorien.com or www.myvetimaging.com.

