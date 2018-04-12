Bravo Stainer brushes are available in a variety of sizes in both 100% white China bristle and a white China bristle/sable polyester blend. The 100% white China bristle brushes deliver smooth results with oil-based products. The bristle/poly blend provides quick coverage with all stains, waterproofing sealers, and wood toners—water- or oil-based. All of the Bravo Stainer brushes offer a threaded, hardwood handle that may be easily removed for extension pole use; this versatility makes Bravo Stainer brushes a great option for flooring as well as hard-to-reach areas. They are also ideal for use on decks, siding, fences, masonry, and more. The new 2¾-inch size is perfect to use on spindles, balusters, and deck rails that are less than 4-inches wide.

With the addition of the new SKUs, both blends of Bravo Stainer brushes are now offered in 2¾-, 4-, 4¾-, and 5½-inch sizes. When looking for the perfect brush to complement a staining project, ask for the Wooster Bravo Stainer at any traditional paint and decorating center, hardware store, and paint sundry distributor or retailer.

About The Wooster Brush Company

Established in 1851, The Wooster Brush Company is the oldest independent manufacturer of paint applicators in the USA. Based in Wooster, Ohio, the privately held company with 585 employees produces more than 2,000 products for both professional and DIY painters. A leader in paint applicator innovation, Wooster has been developing tools designed to meet or even exceed the needs of painters for nearly 170 years. Wooster tools are available at traditional paint and decorating centers, hardware stores, paint sundry distributors or retailers, and home centers. Learn more about The Wooster Brush Company at woosterbrush.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wooster-adds-new-size-to-bravo-stainer-line-300628724.html

SOURCE The Wooster Brush Company

Related Links

http://www.woosterbrush.com

