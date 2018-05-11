Wooster American Contractor® & Silver Tip® Kit Now Available

Wooster's American Contractor roller line was designed to be a great cost-effective option for painters everywhere. In lab tests, American Contractor rollers have higher percentages of paint pickup and application rate than similar-priced covers that are currently on the market. These Wooster-exclusive rollers are made with a creamy yellow fabric that is designed for high production with all flat, eggshell, and satin paints. They also have double-thick polypropylene cores that resist water, solvents, and cracking.

Painters of all skill levels often choose Silver Tip brushes because of their price and performance. This blend of white and silver CT™ (chemically tipped) polyester virtually eliminates brushmarks; they also have thin, flexible ends that provide exceptional leveling and smoothing. Silver Tip brushes are formulated for use in all paints, enamels, varnishes, and polyurethanes.

This new kit contains two 9" x 3/8" nap American Contractor roller covers, one Silver Tip 2" thin angle sash paintbrush, one 5-wire cage roller frame, one Wooster Deluxe Metal Tray, and one Deluxe Metal Tray Liner. The red, white, and blue packaging highlights the fact that these items are proudly made in the USA using global materials. The new Wooster American Contractor 3/8" & Silver Tip kit (catalog number R962-9") has a suggested retail price of $21.99 USD. Ask for the full Wooster line of American Contractor roller and Silver Tip paintbrush product lines at traditional paint and decorating centers, hardware stores, and paint sundry distributors or retailers.

About The Wooster Brush Company

Established in 1851, The Wooster Brush Company is the oldest independent manufacturer of paint applicators in the USA. Based in Wooster, Ohio, the privately held company with 600 employees produces more than 2,000 products for both professional and DIY painters. A leader in paint applicator innovation, Wooster has been developing tools designed to meet or even exceed the needs of painters for nearly 170 years. Wooster tools are available at traditional paint and decorating centers, hardware stores, paint sundry distributors or retailers, and home centers. Learn more about The Wooster Brush Company at woosterbrush.com.

