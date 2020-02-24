Woot! Is Offering Such Crazy Good Deals That We Need To Issue A Press Release

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woot!, the site known for serving up ridiculously good deals with a huge side of shenanigans, is celebrating Amazon Prime members the only way it knows how: MASSIVE DEALS AND EXTRA SHENANIGANS! Right about now you're scratching your head, wondering how Woot!'s deals and shenanigans could get any better than they already are. We get it. You're used to our monkey business and tomfoolery. But this is NOT A JOKE PEOPLE. Woot! is once again hosting 'Prime Member Appreciation Week' to let all the Prime members out there know: We. Appreciate. You.

From today through February 28, Prime members will feel the love with Prime-exclusive deals on our Woot! app and Woot.com, two-for-one custom T-shirt offers (who doesn't love a FREE SHIRT?!) and price-dropping shenanigans that will have you getting all sorts of stuff you never knew you wanted (::cough, cough Apple, Dyson, Amazon Devices, Craftsman). Crazy great deals aren't the only thing that will have you cheering, "Woot! Woot! Woot!" Prime members will also get the chance to partake in Woot-Offs (AKA the most epic gauntlet of unannounced deals), get their hands on Woot!'s legendary 'Bags of Crap' (AKA the BOC, AKA a random collection of stuff for just $10), and practice their civic duty by voting in Woot!'s Deal-O-Meters: the more votes cast, the lower the price. Like bananas, Woot-Offs, free shirts and BOCs don't grow on trees; the most dedicated Wooters know to obsessively check on the Woot! app so they don't miss out on these super-cheap prices – just ask 'em!

Woot!'s Prime Member Appreciation Week is happening now. Yes, NOW! So, stop reading this press release and swing on over to the Woot! App or Woot.com to see what exclusive deals Woot! has for you! You'll get new great deals EVERY DAY, including the hottest items and wildest essentials (yes essentials because YOU WILL NEED THEM) across seven categories including home & kitchen, electronics, computers, tools & garden, sports & outdoors, original t-shirts and even gourmet food. ARE YOU JUMPING UP AND DOWN WITH EXCITEMENT YET?! BECAUSE WE ARE (in case the all caps text didn't tip you off). Not a Prime member? Sign up or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/prime to enjoy the best of shopping and entertainment from Amazon. To link your Prime and Woot! accounts, visit woot.com/prime.

