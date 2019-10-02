Woot Tutor and Saga Education Partner to Prepare Students in Low Income Schools for SAT Success

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Woot Tutor, the premier online tutoring solution for math students, and Saga Education, a nonprofit that is nationally recognized for its evidenced based in-school-day tutoring, teamed up to help 500 students in low income schools in Chicago and New York City over the summer to increase their chances of success on their upcoming SAT. This project is a part of a broader effort by the College Board – a mission-driven, not-for-profit organization that prepares students for college and career success – and will be part of a rigorous research evaluation by NORC at the University of Chicago.

Woot Tutor provided Saga Education with their award-winning learning platform, integrated audio-video conferencing capabilities, and digital math-aware scratchpads and whiteboards for live tutor-student interactions. To make this opportunity accessible, Saga and College Board provided devices and WiFi to students. Saga's tutors are not only supporting students academically, but translating Saga's relationship-centric model to the virtual space.

"We're delighted to partner with Saga on such an important educational undertaking," said Krista Marks, CEO of Woot Tutor. "Personalized math tutoring in preparation for the SAT is dependent not only on great math tutors and engaged students, but on finding creative ways to tailor the content to meet students where they are."

Woot Tutor's unique approach combines 1:1 math tutoring with state-of-the-art online tools and coaching in life skills, like study habits, organization, and time management, to deliver an unparalleled tutoring experience. Woot Tutor was built from a foundation of proven research in math education.

"One of our first challenges when we partnered with College Board on this initiative was to find a great technology platform that would complement our tutoring approach with a dynamic virtual classroom," said Antonio Gutierrez, co-founder of Saga Education. "Woot Tutor's tools and system fit the bill in every way."

About the Program

High dosage tutoring fills an important access gap by helping those who need it most catch up academically and we seek to leverage this intervention to prepare students for the SAT. This pilot will focus on establishing the evidence base for effective virtual SAT tutoring by concentrating on increasing math domain performance for students from low income communities and will employ a randomized control trial design to assess efficacy and impact. The multi-phased initiative included a six-week Summer 2019 program for up to 500 rising juniors.

About Woot Tutor

Woot Tutor is the premier online math tutoring program for students in grades 5-9 throughout the US. Our tutoring solution has evolved from our decades of experience developing award-winning technology for the math classroom. Our online tutoring platform, highly trained math champions, and guided study program makes it possible for young people to gain the confidence and academic skills they need to succeed not only at math but at life. Learn more at www.woottutor.com.

About Saga Education

Saga Education serves historically under-served young people through personalized, consistent, caring and best-in-the-world tutorials that result in youth gaining confidence and academic strength so that they see, pursue and realize their grandest dreams. Learn more at www.sagaeducation.org .

