WORBLI Partners With EOS Canada to Bring dfuse to the WORBLI Network

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WORBLI, a compliance-focused blockchain has signed a strategic technical partnership agreement with blockchain industry leaders dfuse and EOS Canada. The Montreal based Block Producer and blockchain API company has been at the forefront of development on EOSIO, boasting one of the largest development teams outside of Block.one. Coming off the recent announcement of a US$3.5M in seed financing , dfuse continues to expand its offering to the most promising blockchain networks such as WORBLI,the EOS mainnet and soon Ethereum.

dfuse enables developers building applications on WORBLI to utilize their suite of cutting-edge infrastructure and tools. The platform offers unique capabilities to applications via WebSocket, GraphQL and REST APIs, which power a myriad of products available to developers. These products include dfuse Stream and dfuse Search, which allow the streaming of real-time network updates, and the ability to search the entire network for data respectively. Of special interest to the fintech applications in development for the WORBLI platform, dfuse Lifecycle can provide an instant transaction settlement feature.

The CEO of WORBLI, Domenic Thomas said, "WORBLI is focused on reducing the friction between users and blockchain technology. We want blockchain to be more accessible for everyone, but it starts with developers. All of the tools dfuse brings to the table will reduce development time substantially while improving and expanding the options available to developers."

Along with dfuse, EOS Canada will bring other tools, applications and relationships to WORBLI. The EOS Canada team places a strong emphasis on technology, development, and education, with a large cohort bringing decades of knowledge to the table. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and hardware, they are well equipped to walk alongside WORBLI into a bright future.

Marc-Antoine Ross, Co-Founder and CEO of dfuse said: "We are very excited to work with the developers of the WORBLI projects that have been announced, and look forward to serving the many more who are silently building away! Be sure to reach out, and let's work together to ensure your users have the greatest experience."

WORBLI is well-positioned as the premier blockchain platform for peer-to-peer applications and financial services. Together with dfuse, both entities will be striving to enhance the distributed ledger space and bring about inclusion, fairness, and accessibility to the financial services industry.

About WORBLI

WORBLI allows developers and enterprises to easily build their own financial applications benefitting from fast low-cost transactions, integrated AML/KYC, and secure protocols for recovering accounts. Worbli's end to end compliance infrastructure is the first of its kind for a public blockchain.

About dfuse

dfuse, the blockchain API company, helps developers build performant applications by organizing the world's decentralized data.

Powered by its low-latency architecture, dfuse's robust APIs make it possible to stream real-time state updates, conduct lightning-fast searches and providing irreversible transactions for the first time using a simple API call. The company's flagship products, dfuse Stream, dfuse Lifecycle, dfuse Search and dfuse On Demand Networks, make it easy for developers to customize and deliver first-rate user experiences.

The future is being built right now by blockchain pioneers who are revolutionizing the way companies, organizations and societies form, operate and interact. Permissionless innovation awaits.

To sign up for free and start building, visit www.dfuse.io/ .

