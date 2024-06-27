Worcester Railers HC Streamline Their Sales Process and Enhance Fan Engagement with KORE's Ticketing Platform

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE, the premier provider of partner, fan and business intelligence solutions for the sports and entertainment industry, and Massachusetts-based ice hockey team Worcester Railers HC are thrilled to announce their first-ever partnership. The Railers will leverage KORE's industry-leading Ticketing platform to optimize their hockey ticket sales and lead distribution operations.

David Aitken, VP of Ticket Sales and Corporate Partnerships for the Worcester Railers, highlighted the critical need for an automated feed of ticketing data to streamline the sales process and improve lead distribution. "We wanted systems that worked together seamlessly," said Aitken. "With KORE, we get automated pipeline reporting and the ability to push data back into our ticketing system via KORE's Ticketing Data Manager (TDM) feature, which is crucial for our operations."

Immediate Benefits and Strategic Goals

In the short term, the primary goal for the ticketing team is to integrate their CRM with KORE's ticketing platform to work sales leads more effectively with easy access to additional fan demographic and preferences information. The comprehensive platform also facilitates lead distribution and enables the launch of marketing campaigns directly from the Fan Finder tool within the platform.

Looking ahead, the Worcester Railers aim to develop a comprehensive reporting suite. This suite will provide automated reporting directly from their ticketing system, enhancing the team's ability to analyze and act on ticket sales data. Additionally, there are plans to add KORE's Sponsorship & Partner Management solution to manage their partnership investments, further streamlining their operations.

Proven Track Record and Support

Aitken, who has used KORE's platform in previous roles on the team side expressed confidence in the benefits that KORE will bring to the Worcester Railers. "Having experienced the advantages of KORE's platform firsthand, I knew it was the right choice for us. Plus, the ongoing strategy and success support from KORE set them apart from other solution providers," Aitken noted.

The Worcester Railers' decision to adopt KORE's Ticketing platform underscores their commitment to innovation and operational excellence. This partnership is expected to significantly enhance their sales processes and fan engagement strategies.

About KORE

KORE is the global leader in engagement marketing solutions. More than 900 brands, venues, and sports organizations trust KORE's tools and platform as a source of truth to manage assets and measure partnership impact, with real-time insights, across all channels. Through Sponsorship Management and Evaluation, Ticketing and Fan Engagement, and Data Management and Analytics, KORE's two-sided network unites corporate sponsors, sponsorship properties, and their fans with solutions that help enhance the fan experience, drive smarter decisions, and enable marketing and operations teams to spend time where it matters. Learn more at KORESoftware.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Worcester Railers

Founded in 2016, the Worcester Railers Hockey Club is a professional ice hockey team based in Worcester, Massachusetts and a proud ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders (NHL). With a community first approach, the Worcester Railers HC was recognized by the ECHL by receiving the league-wide Community Service Award in 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21. The Railers aim to provide affordable family fun in downtown Worcester and are dedicated to providing an exciting and engaging fan experience both on and off ice.

