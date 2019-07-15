Worcester Red Sox Break Ground On New Stadium & Window World Partnership

WORCESTER, Mass., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Sox executives joined officials from the state and the city of Worcester on Thursday to break ground on the new Polar Park. City officials said the ballpark is being designed for year-round use and with a capacity of 10,000 fans.

America's Largest Replacement Window and Remodeling Company Aligns with Boston's top Triple-A Affiliate. Window World of Boston is proud to announce their appointment as "Proud Partner of the PawSox" (soon-to-be Worcester Red Sox) and their exclusive product designation of "Official Replacement Windows."

This multi-year agreement includes Window World signage in the newly constructed Polar Park Stadium to be built in the city of Worcester's Canal District in Kelley Square in 2021. The company will also promote the Official Replacement Windows designation through marketing efforts throughout Central Massachusetts.

The Pawtucket Red Sox are a professional minor league baseball team currently based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The team is a member of the International League and is the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Window World of Boston is also an "Official Partner" of the Boston Red Sox.

Window World received the highest score among Retailers in the J.D. Power 2018 Window and Patio Door Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction with their windows and/or patio doors purchase. Window World windows, siding, and Therma-Tru doors are all backed by the prestigious Good Housekeeping Seal. Remodeling magazine and Qualified Remodeler have ranked Window World No. 1 for ten consecutive years respectively.

"The team moving to Worcester in its newly constructed $90 million stadium is so exciting. Sure, to be a big win for the city of Worcester and the team's fans. Moving the team to Worcester is evidence of the commitment of team ownership to excellence in all they do," said Eric Peabody, COO of Window World of Boston. "We share that same passion. That's why we cover our products and service with one of the strongest industry warranties. We're in the business of taking care of the outside of homes so homeowners can enjoy life on the inside. It's a perfect fit with the team's players and fans."

"We are quite proud to have Window World as part of the Worcester Red Sox family," said team Executive VP/Real Estate Development and Business Affairs Dan Rea. "With a focus on quality and providing their customers with real value, Window World couldn't be a better partner for our organization and the brand of family-friendly entertainment we'll be bringing to Worcester."

Eric Peabody is the COO of Window World of Boston and is available at 781-932-4805 or epeabody@WindowWorldofBoston.com for further information.

SOURCE Window World of Boston