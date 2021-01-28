Wordbank Is a Silver-Level Sponsor of Translators Without Borders

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wordbank, the only US-based, B Corp-certified marketing localization agency helping brands reach, inspire, and drive action from their international customers, is happy to announce their Silver-level sponsorship for Translators without Borders (TWB). TWB is a non-profit that works to "create a world where knowledge knows no language barriers."

Translators Without Borders | Silver Sponsor

TWB translates more than 10 million words per year for non-profits by working with thousands of volunteer translators worldwide. Their work focuses on crisis response, development, capacity building, and advocacy. TWB offers meaningful and critical support that allows the core work of non-profit and aid organizations to be more impactful by:

Providing translations for access to vital knowledge in the areas of crisis relief, health, and education

Building capacity by training new translators in under-resourced languages

Raising awareness of why language matters in humanitarian work

TWB's Words of Relief crisis response program allows humanitarian responders to communicate in the local language for any crisis-affected communities they are aiding. Since launching the program in 2014, TWB has provided language support in crises such as the Nepal earthquake, the Zika outbreak in Haiti, and the European refugee crisis. They've been vital in providing reliable COVID-19 information in a language and format that people in multilingual communities can understand.

Sponsors' financial support is critical to sustaining and growing TWB. "The world over, language barriers prevent many people from getting vital information and communicating their needs and ideas proactively," explains Sharda Sekaran, Head of Fundraising and Communications.

As a certified B Corp , Wordbank strives to give back to communities in meaningful ways. "We believe language matters," says Lindsay Johnson, Wordbank CEO. "It's at the heart of everything we do. Sponsoring Translators without Borders is a no-brainer for us. We already advocate for the value of language from both a business and human perspective. Language is what makes us human, and no matter who we are, or where we are, the right in-language content fosters connection, understanding, and knowledge. We're delighted to be able to support TWB's mission to bring about lasting change in the communities they're working in."

Sharda Sekaran adds, "TWB is incredibly grateful to Wordbank for their commitment as a Silver-level sponsor to helping us fulfill our mission towards a world where knowledge knows no language barriers."

About Wordbank

Wordbank is a privately owned localization agency specializing in marketing communications since 1988. Offering a strategic blend of marketing and localization best practice designed to drive customer success, Wordbank helps companies successfully execute marketing and communications programs in more than 140+ languages across 118 countries. From simple translation to creative content and digital marketing, their in-house and in-country experts help clients get the results they need to realize their international growth goals. Wordbank's marketing localization roadmap, platform-agnostic positioning, ability to scale customized content models, and commitment to being human about the way they do business deliver an unrivaled customer experience and measurable results.

About Translators without Borders

Originally founded in 1993 in France as Traducteurs sans Frontières, TWB is now a US 501(c)3 non-profit organization that aims to close the language gaps that hinder critical humanitarian and international development efforts worldwide. TWB recognizes that the effectiveness of any aid program depends on delivering information in the language of the affected population. By maintaining a global network of professional translators, TWB helps non-profits overcome communication barriers, increasing access to critical information and services while fostering a climate of understanding, respect, and dignity in times of great need.

