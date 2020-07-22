Wordbank LLC Becomes First B Corp-Certified Marketing Localization Agency

DENVER, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wordbank LLC, a US-based marketing localization agency that helps brands reach, inspire, and drive action from their international customers, is proud to announce that they are now a Certified B Corporation .

Certified B Corporations are for-profit companies that meet the highest verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability, redefining what a successful business looks like while using business as a force for good. To become certified, a company must meet B Lab's minimum B Impact Assessment verified score, which evaluates overall impact on their workers, customers, community, and environment.

"We are delighted to officially join the growing global movement of business as a force for good," says Wordbank LLC CEO, Lindsay Johnson. "As a marketing localization agency with highly skilled creative resources worldwide, we're in the business of connection and inspiring action. People are at the heart of all that we are as a company, and we're committed to the value of human talent in all that we do."

"We're part of an industry that could arguably do better with the fair treatment of staff and international resources. It's become key to our vision to show that marketing localization success – for us and our clients – is best achieved with outward thinking, sustainable, inclusive business practices, and lasting partnerships with people who feel valued and passionate about the contributions they make."

Wordbank LLC joins the rapidly growing movement of more than 3,300 Certified B Corporations from 150 industries, across 70 countries, including companies like Patagonia, Ben & Jerry's, Kickstarter, Eileen Fisher, Hootsuite, and BeautyCounter, to name a few.

About Wordbank

Wordbank is a privately owned localization agency specializing in marketing communications since 1988. Offering a strategic blend of marketing and localization best practice designed to drive customer success. Wordbank helps companies successfully execute marketing and communications programs in more than 200 languages across 118 countries. From simple translation to creative content and digital marketing, their in-house and in-country experts help clients get the results they need to realize their international growth goals. Wordbank's marketing localization roadmap, platform-agnostic positioning, ability to scale customized content models, and commitment to being human about the way they do business delivers an unrivaled customer experience and measurable results.

About B Lab®

B Lab is a nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. Their initiatives include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. B Lab's vision is of an inclusive and sustainable economy that creates a shared prosperity for all.

