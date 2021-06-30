Wordbank Partners with Colorado Office of Early Childhood

DENVER, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wordbank, the only US-based, B Corp-certified marketing localization agency helping brands reach, inspire, and drive action from domestic multicultural and international audiences, is happy to announce their partnership with the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) Office of Early Childhood. The CDHS Office of Early Childhood provides "collaborative leadership to align resources for children, families, and early childhood professionals to best prepare Coloradans for future success, through access to coordinated and quality early childhood programs and family supports."

Colorado Office of Early Childhood

The OEC has partnered with Wordbank in the development, design, and multilingual translation of several of these resources for US Spanish, Arabic, Burmese, Somali, and Vietnamese communities in Colorado.

As a certified B Corp, Wordbank strives to give back to communities in meaningful ways. "We believe language matters," says Lindsay Johnson, Wordbank CEO. "It's at the heart of everything we do. Working with the Office of Early Childhood is a natural fit with our values and a chance to positively impact our Colorado multicultural communities. People respond best to materials in their native language, so by working with the state to reach these audiences, it ultimately helps those families feel supported and included, while setting their children up for success. We're happy to use our language and design expertise to make these materials more accessible to families from diverse backgrounds and help engage them in the OEC's goal."

The OEC's localized materials so far have included:

Educational tool handouts for parents of specific age groups (0-8 months, 9-18 months, 19-36 months, 3-5 years) into Arabic, Somali, Burmese, and Vietnamese.

Immunization learning course localization into Spanish.

Healthy food program development and localization into Spanish and Arabic.

An interactive PLAYbook designed, copyedited, and localized into Spanish for parents and caregivers, helping young children with growth, development, and learning.

designed, copyedited, and localized into for parents and caregivers, helping young children with growth, development, and learning. National School Lunch Program creative and localization into Spanish and Arabic (to be completed Fall 2021).

About Wordbank

Wordbank is a privately owned localization agency specializing in marketing communications since 1988. Offering a strategic blend of marketing and localization best practice designed to drive customer success, Wordbank helps companies successfully execute marketing and communications programs in more than 140+ languages across 118 countries. From simple translation to creative content and digital marketing, their in-house and in-country experts help clients get the results they need to realize their international growth goals. Wordbank's marketing localization roadmap, platform-agnostic positioning, ability to scale customized content models, and commitment to being human about the way they do business deliver an unrivaled customer experience and measurable results.

About Colorado Department of Human Services – Office of Early Childhood

The mission of the CDHS Office of Early Childhood is to support families and communities so every child thrives.

More Information

Check out our blog post to learn more about this partnership.

to learn more about this partnership. Read the Early Learning and Development Guidelines in English and Spanish .

and . See the interactive PLAYbook in English and Spanish .

Media Contact:

Lindsay Johnson

720.359.1580

[email protected]

SOURCE Wordbank LLC

Related Links

https://www.wordbank.com/

