Worden Capital Management completes integration

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worden Capital Management is pleased to announce it has completed the integration of its new Private Client Services group. This group will be headquartered at the Trump Building in New York City's financial district. The Private Client Services team offers private client financial services to the investment community. Private clients will enjoy unfettered access to our team's insights and analysis. The group, headed by Peter Malone, is expected to enhance the already exemplary services provided by Worden Capital Management. The CEO of Worden Capital, Jamie Worden, commented, "We are pleased and excited to welcome the experience and knowledge that Peter Malone and his team bring to the company. Peter's team has shown unmatched results over the years and we look forward to many years of continued success." Worden Capital Managment, LLC is a New York based full service financial institution (member FINRA, SIPC).

SOURCE Worden Capital Management

Related Links

wordencapital.com

