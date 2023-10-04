Wordly Launches Trusted AI Translation

News provided by

Wordly

04 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

The Easiest, Most Affordable, and Most Secure Way to Make Meetings and Events Language Inclusive

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wordly, the leading provider of live AI Translation and captions, announced the launch of Trusted AI Translation, the easiest, most affordable, and most secure way to make meetings and events more language inclusive and accessible. Wordly Trusted AI Translation enables organizations to leverage the benefits of AI while meeting their enterprise security and compliance requirements. The announcement reinforces the company's mission to make live translation and captions available to everyone.

Since launching in 2019, Wordly has set the standard for AI translation and AI captioning solutions in the EventTech industry. In addition to powerful product features, high scalability, and ease of use, Wordly has built strong security and privacy protections into their products and processes. The solution has been continuously optimized through hundreds of millions of live translation minutes to ensure high speed and accuracy.

Wordly Trusted AI Translation

The Wordly Trusted AI Translation framework consists of three components:

1. Comprehensive Data Control

Customers own and maintain complete control of their data when using Wordly. Wordly does not use data from customer meetings and events to train speech recognition and translation models. Customers have the option to create text transcripts of sessions and control how that information is stored and shared.

Customers can tune translation output to meet their brand and compliance standards. Wordly provides custom glossaries to increase translation accuracy for industry and company specific terminology, including people, product, and brand names. The glossaries also provide controls to prevent inappropriate or offensive content from appearing in results to meet company and geographic requirements.

Session attendees do not need to create an account, download anything, or share personal information to use Wordly. This reduces data privacy concerns and also makes the user experience easier.

2. High Compliance Standards

Wordly meets the strict security requirements of SOC 2 Type 2. The internationally recognized compliance standard provides assurances that a company's internal controls and systems related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of data meet the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Service Criteria. Wordly follows a comprehensive set of privacy and security processes to ensure customer data is safe.

3. Flexible Security Controls

In addition to encrypting all data in transit and at rest, Wordly offers additional features to enhance security, including Single Sign On (SSO), Secure Session IDs, and Secure Transcripts. Customers can choose which security add-on features they want to deploy.

To learn more about Wordly data security practices, visit Wordly Security.

"AI is a powerful technology and is revolutionizing all aspects of business, but organizations are starting to wonder who has access to their data and if they can trust AI solutions," said Lakshman Rathnam, Wordly CEO. "We take security and data privacy very seriously. We built the Wordly platform with enterprise class security and privacy controls so it can work across all industries and use cases. We want to make sure that users know when they use Wordly AI translation and captioning, they can be assured their data is safe and secure."

Launched in 2019, the Wordly translation platform provides real-time translation into dozens of the top international business languages for in-person and virtual meetings and events. Attendees can listen to translated audio, read translated subtitles, or read same-language captions which increases inclusivity and accessibility.

Wordly has been used by millions of users globally and continues to scale its infrastructure to meet growing live translation demand and remain the leading provider of live AI translation for the EventTech industry.

Recent milestones include:

  • 2 Million+ Translation Users
  • 300 Million+ Translation Minutes
  • 50 Thousand+ Translation Sessions

About Wordly
Wordly provides next-generation AI-powered translation and interpretation solutions. The Wordly platform provides remote, real-time, simultaneous interpretation without the use of human interpreters - making it faster, easier, and more affordable to collaborate across multiple languages at once and make meetings and events more inclusive, accessible, and engaging. Wordly enables organizations to unlock the potential of their multilingual teams and global markets by removing language barriers at in-person and virtual sessions. Wordly is used by businesses, associations, organizations, and government entities around the world. For more information, visit https://www.wordly.ai.

SOURCE Wordly

