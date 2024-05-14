Wordly Passes 3 Million User Milestone for AI Translation and Captions Solution

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wordly , the leading provider of live AI translation and captions, announced surpassing several major user milestones as demand for high quality / affordable language services continues to rise exponentially. The user growth has fueled 100%+ year over year sales growth and the new AI milestones include:

3 Million+ AI Translation Users

80 Thousand+ AI Translation Sessions

400 Million+ AI Translation Minutes

Continuous Product Innovation

Wordly created the live AI translation and caption market when it launched in 2019, and has been the leader in product innovation, quality, and market share ever since. The platform provides real-time translation into 50+ languages, including recent additions of Icelandic, Tagalog, and Ukrainian. To meet growing demand to globalize videos and on-demand content, Wordly released a new API which makes it easier for customers to upload files and create subtitles in dozens of languages. Other recent updates include mobile app upgrades to make it easier to capture audio input, and ongoing infrastructure enhancements to meet enterprise security protection standards and support the growing number of translation users.

"We set out to make it easy and affordable for organizations of all sizes to offer ubiquitous language access to all of their meetings and events, and these user milestones are proof that our solution is meeting customer needs," said Lakshman Rathnam, CEO Wordly. "And we are just beginning - we have ambitious plans to continue adding more languages, advanced features, and integration partners; while further increasing translation quality and ease of use."

Growing Global Demand

Wordly continues to scale its infrastructure and team to meet growing global demand, and now has over 1,500 customers in 60+ countries. Customers include technology, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, local government, and religious services organizations.

Wordly partners with many of the largest organizations in the events industry to help make their conferences more inclusive and accessible - as well as showcase their AI technology to event professionals around the world. Recent and upcoming global events using Wordly include:

AIPC - International Association of Convention Centres ( Costa Rica )

) ASAE - American Society of Association Executives ( Washington, DC )

) GBTA - Global Business Travel Association ( Toronto )

) IIMC - International Institute of Municipal Clerks ( Calgary )

) IMEX - Worldwide Exhibition for Incentive Travel, Meetings, and Events ( Frankfurt )

) MPI WEC - Meeting Planners International (Louisville)

PCMA - Professional Convention Management Association ( Singapore )

About Wordly

Wordly provides live AI translation and captions for dozens of languages, making meetings and events more inclusive, accessible, and engaging. The Wordly platform does not require human interpreters or special equipment - making it easier and more affordable to communicate across multiple languages. Wordly is used for in-person and virtual sessions by over 3 million users at 1,500+ organizations worldwide across a wide range of industries, including corporate, non-profits, govtech, eventtech, edtech, and religious groups. For more information, visit https://www.wordly.ai.

