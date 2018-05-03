WordPress Gets Speechy, an Impressive Text-To-Speech Plugin For Blogs

BARCELONA, Spain, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Speechy is a premium text-to-speech plugin for WordPress which uses Amazon Polly, the text-to-speech service that converts text into lifelike speech, to automatically convert blog posts into high-quality audio versions, and give them a premium podcast feel. It offers a wide range of 47 voice options (male and female) for bloggers to choose from. Once set up, blog posts display an audio player on top of the page that allows the listeners the option to listen now, or download it onto their devices for later.

With at least 67 million monthly listeners last year, audio content and podcasts are only getting more popular each day. Audio content is also continuing to get more love from listeners because it has established itself as a refreshing alternative to our omnipresent screens and endless scrolling.

This love for audio content is being welcomed strongly by the creator community as well, with many popular bloggers enthusiastically welcoming this format. An avid blogger herself, Sara is excited by the possibility of easily converting her blog into a podcast. "The fact that I can convert my posts into an actual podcast series with the press of a button, and I can even write personalised hellos and sponsorship announcements for each post is both incredible and convenient. Speechy will open new avenues for bloggers," she says. She also feels that monetized content, whether it is an ad for a product, course, or even an affiliate link, is more effective when it is conveyed through audio. "It's just more personal."

Blogs have always had a bit of an accessibility problem, and this was another driving factor behind Speechy's creation. Unlike most of the available text-to-speech converters that are barely tolerable, it was important that the converted audio posts be pleasant to listen to as well. While making such audio versions would be expensive, time-consuming and complicated for the bloggers, this is a convenient solution for anyone looking to make their blogs more accessible and enjoyable for their visually-impaired readers.

Aimed towards professional bloggers and company blogs, Speechy's goal is to help bloggers easily convert their blog into a podcast. It aims to not only make blogs more engaging for the readers, but to also be a powerful tool for the bloggers to help them grow. In a matter of a few clicks, it takes away the financial and creative complications, as well as time constraints, of creating a single podcast. Other technical aspects like creating an AWS account, configuration and hosting is also taken care of by Speechy.

Anyone with a WordPress blog can use Speechy for free for a trial period of 14 days. The plugin is currently available for WordPress blogs, but it will soon be available for news sites as well.

