WordPress VIP Paves the Way to Composable Experiences

New API Mesh and platform enhancements enable businesses to create differentiated experiences faster and at lower cost

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WordPress VIP (WPVIP), the leading provider of enterprise WordPress and part of Automattic's suite of innovative brands, today announced its new VIP API Mesh, Powered by TakeShape. In an increasingly crowded market, businesses are challenged to create differentiated experiences. The API Mesh helps organizations build customer experiences faster, reduce costs and increase performance.

Forrester Research identifies composability as a main trend for Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs), noting, "Rapid shifts in customer digital preferences accelerate the adoption of agile composable DXPs. Composability occurs at two layers of your architecture. The first is on the back end: how you mix cloud parts (e.g., content, commerce, and search) from different vendors. The second is on the front end: how you create UIs visually by dragging and dropping interactive widgets — each bound to a different back-end data source — with no code." (The Digital Experience Platforms Landscape, Q2 2023, Forrester, Joe Cicman).

The VIP API Mesh easily ties together multiple backend systems with a composable frontend, facilitating:

Rapid Integration: The API Mesh is facilitating faster and more diverse system integrations, supporting both modern and legacy APIs.

Easy Data Access for Content Creators: Deep integration with the WordPress Block Editor enables non-technical staff with accessing, utilizing, and integrating data from multiple backend systems easily, without coding.

Improved performance: With built-in caching, indexing, retry logic, and troubleshooting, the API Mesh makes sites faster and more resilient against performance issues across various backend systems.

Lowered maintenance costs: The API Mesh eliminates the need for custom middleware and dependency on scarce backend developers, helping organizations control costs more effectively as they evolve.

Support for all integration needs: The API mesh solves a wide range of integration challenges, offering capabilities beyond simple data retrieval. It supports write back data or trigger workflows on backend systems, thus enabling unique customer experiences.

Access to the best talent: The API Mesh supports the most modern tools and frameworks, significantly reducing the routine integration workload and appealing to developers.

The API Mesh enriches WordPress VIP's platform, comprising five key elements:

Infrastructure: Robust, scalable and secure enterprise-grade infrastructure.

Content management: Build on WordPress, the world's most popular CMS.

API Mesh: Enabling scalable composability.

User experience: Consisting of a flexible set of WordPress, headless, and connected frontends.

Content analytics: Insights into performance, engagement, and conversion.

"WordPress VIP enables organizations to build content experiences at scale," said Nick Gernert, CEO of WordPress VIP. "The addition of the API Mesh opens up a new world of composable experience to drive more revenue and increase differentiation for our customers as they navigate crowded and challenging marketplaces. Our platform remains the most flexible, easy to use, scalable, and secure option available in the market."

To learn more about the API Mesh visit https://wpvip.com/api-mesh/

To learn more about WordPress VIP visit www.wpvip.com

WordPress VIP combines the ease and flexibility of WordPress—the CMS that runs 43% of the web—with unmatched scalability and security for the enterprise. Our solutions are trusted by iconic media titans, major brands, and government agencies like CNN, Salesforce, News Corp, The White House, NBC Universal, Capgemini, and Bloomberg. With WordPress VIP, brands can scale their web presence, enable their teams to produce more web content, and use data to continuously improve content performance, eliminating wasted effort while maximizing ROI.

