WordPress Website Management Company WP Buffs Acquires WP EZI

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WP Buffs has purchased WP EZI , previously owned by Paul Tselekidis. The contract was signed on January 9th. Current WP EZI clients will continue to receive maintenance from the WP EZI team. This WP Buff's first successful acquisition.

This is a 5-figure acquisition for 64 subscriptions and 343 customers.

Paul Tselekidis is stepping away as manager of WP EZI.

WP Buffs is not making any major changes to WP EZI.

On November 13th, Paul Tselekidis reached out to the WP Buffs Acquisition Unit . WP Buffs and WP EZI have very similar business models and provide very similar services: WordPress website maintenance and on-request edits.

Joe Howard, CEO at WP Buffs says,

"WP EZI represents WP Buffs three or four years ago. I remember at that point it was pretty hard to get past $10-$15k MRR. [...] He [Paul] was looking to move into other things. [...] It was a benefit for him tangibly because he was able to hand off the business to a company who really knows this kind of business."

Negotiations involved Joe Howard (WP Buffs CEO), Nick Adams (WP Buffs COO), Ben McAdam (WP Buffs CFO) and Paul Tselekidis. Discussion leading up to the finalization of the acquisition lasted 10 weeks.

WP EZI clients can expect to continue with business as usual. WP Buffs will manage these plans at a high level. Existing WP EZI clients have the option to upgrade plans to any appropriate WP Buffs plan.

WP EZI will discontinue accepting new maintenance clients. They will continue to take on one-time WordPress work, a service WP Buffs doesn't currently offer.

WP Buffs has written a blog post that goes further into detail about the acquisition. WP EZI has also published an article on their site .

In an email to his clients, Paul had this to say:

"We made a commitment to be there for your business with WordPress support you can depend on, and with WP Buffs, our clients will be in a greater position than ever. Our clients are important to us, and they're important to WP Buffs, too!"

WP Buffs provides 24/7 WordPress website maintenance, management, and support that power digital growth. Maintenance services and plans are structured for serious website owners. White-label site management is provided for agencies and freelancers.

