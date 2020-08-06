WordPress.com Announces an All-New P2 for Remote Team Collaboration

As the world has suddenly shifted to remote work, Automattic has seen an influx of interest in its distributed work best practices , so the company has built a refined version of its team collaboration tool, which focuses on communication that is asynchronous, accessible across time zones, and allows teams to organize plans, projects, and big picture ideas, communicating across the entire company. P2 is a perfect companion to real-time tools like chat and videoconferencing.

P2 can be used as internal blogs that move teams and organizations away from siloed email inboxes, and it helps minimize things "getting lost" in real-time chat. Teams working on any type of project together can write and post regular updates. Through comments on posts, teams can come to a consensus and decide together what to do next. They can share photos, videos, GIFs, and charts, or they can take a poll, and share quotes and summaries from the day's work.

P2 can be more broadly used as external team blogs to organize communities and events.

P2 teams see updates on the web, via email notifications, and in the WordPress mobile apps. P2 is the glue that gives your team an identity and coherence.

This current version of P2 is free for users, who can create as many P2 sites as they need. More premium features are coming soon.

Ideal for Any Collaborative Project

Users can improve on most any project type with P2.

At work, teams use P2 for:

Leadership statements, where everyone can join in via comments.

Watercooler sharing between teammates.

Scheduled project updates.

Documentation and expertise shared to a broader community.

Partner and community collaboration.

Outside work, P2 is used to:

Make remote learning easier. As schools move to a new learning model, P2 is perfect for sharing educational resources and lessons within classes or schools.

Organize work by teams, clubs, and community groups.

Plan a trip with friends and family. An example of how that works is on this P2 .

This P2 provides tips on how to P2. Users can:

Post, read, comment, like and follow from the WordPress iOS app , Android app , or desktop.

, , or desktop. @mention individuals and teams to notify them of updates.

Share video, audio, documents, polls, and more.

Access in-depth stats and notifications.

Keep your P2 private and internal, or make it public.

See P2 for Yourself

Visit WordPress.com/p2 to create your own P2.

