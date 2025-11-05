Words Have Value: TicNote Converts Daily Conversations Into Shareable Content and Revenue

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TicNote , the World's First Agentic AI Recorder designed for the modern creator economy, introduces a powerful and consistent way to convert spoken ideas into structured, publishable content. TicNote integrates intelligent recording, real-time transcription and translation, summarization, idea and content generation, enabling users to turn meetings, lectures, and discussions into valuable and creative outputs with minimal effort.

From Recording to Creation: The Complete Workflow

Unlike conventional transcription tools, TicNote offers a comprehensive, end-to-end creative workflow. Its integrated AI assistant, Shadow Agent, supports the entire creative pipeline, from project ideation and recording to transcription, mind maps, and ready-to-publish content (such as the auto-created podcast). This enables users to move smoothly from ideas to well-structured narratives and reports, thus improving both productivity and creative output. Through its scenario-based design, TicNote fits organically into various professional and educational environments.

Integrat ed for Modern Storytelling

TicNote combines dependable recording hardware with advanced AI-driven workflows to provide a balanced mix of accuracy and intelligence. The device pairs a three-mic air-conduction array for room capture with a Vibration Conduction Sensor (VCS) for two-sided phone-call recording—no speakerphone required on supported devices/apps. Users can embed visual notes, such as whiteboards or slides, directly into transcripts, adding richer context for review and analysis.

Shadow Agent, the AI designed to assist in content organization and creative development, identifies "Aha Moments" (angles, titles, quotable lines) from audio to spark creative ideas and extract key insights. It structures information into mind maps, generates research summaries, and produces podcast-ready audio directly from transcriptions. Users can further explore and refine their ideas through project-based Q&A, file uploads, and knowledge organization, making every conversation part of an ongoing creative process. It also supports Voiceprint Search, enabling users to locate conversations by speaker or keyword.

Built for the Creator Economy

TicNote aims to support the rise of voice-led creation and the increasing need for tools that promote human-centric storytelling. TicNote enables creators, educators, and professionals to share their voices through various formats, including podcasts, digital publications, and internal communications. This represents a move toward scenario-based content production, offering users a more intuitive way to ship content, broaden audience reach, streamline production, and increase the value of spoken communication.

TicNote is now available from the US Official Store with an MSRP of $159.99. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the device will be on a special promotion via Amazon US from November 20 to December 7. During this period, Prime members can access Lightning Deals starting at $109.99, with prices on select days dropping as low as $99.99.

Additionally, from November 12 to December 1, customers can also purchase the device directly from the TicNote US Official Store for $109.99 and receive a 30-day free trial of premium AI transcription and content generation features.

SOURCE Ticnote